VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of authentication labels to protect licensed merchandise for the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). Concacaf is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, serving 41 Member Associations.



Secured with Nanotech’s LiveOptik™ technology, the labels will be used for Concacaf events and competitions. The Concacaf Gold Cup is held every two years and is Concacaf’s largest event. Last year’s final match between the Mexico and USA men’s national teams was attended by 60,000+ fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field and viewed by a record audience of 8.5 million from across the region.

Identification markers including serialization, covert elements, and a suite of other unique identifiers coupled with Nanotech’s technology will be employed to fight counterfeit merchandise and report royalties from licensees to Concacaf for the Gold Cup in July 2021. Only verified Concacaf licensees will be permitted to purchase the labels supplied by Nanotech.

The Company’s advanced authentication technology combines movement, depth and colour and seamlessly integrates into hangtags for merchandise, smart packaging of sports goods, multiple substrates, and invites consumers and fans to engage with the products to ensure that it is genuine. Nanotech’s products for sports brand protection include foils, pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) security labels, and online brand protection solutions.

“Nanotech has a very positive track record in brand protection and this agreement will really benefit Concacaf as we explore exciting new merchandise options for our 2021 Gold Cup. It will enable us to protect our products and brands, and it will provide fans with the certainty of knowing that when they purchase team jerseys, memorabilia or other goods at our events, and from our licensed vendors, they will be buying the real thing,” said Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer, Heidi Pellerano.

“LiveOptik is gaining a lot of traction in the sports industry and has become the go-to anti-counterfeit technology for protecting brands and merchandise. We are delighted to add Concacaf to our list of sports brand protection customers with the likes of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA 2016) and World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC),” said President and CEO Troy Bullock.

About Concacaf

Concacaf is the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football. Concacaf is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Their members are united by a shared vision: For the Love of Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game. Through offices located in Miami (USA), Guatemala City (Guatemala), and Kingston (Jamaica), Concacaf provides leadership for a network of unified competitions and development activities that unites this diverse region in football, with the goals of actively promoting universal access to our sport, and raising the quality of football across the Confederation. For more information, visit https://www.concacaf.com/

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.