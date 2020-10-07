Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Accessories Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cable accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing electricity generation and consumption, along with changing power generation industry dynamics are expected to drive the transmission and distribution network growth which, in turn, is expected to drive the cable accessories market.
Moreover, with the growing penetration of renewable energy for power generation, demand is expected to increase for new grids and distribution lines, further promulgating the market during the forecast period. The challenge, however, such as intricate project planning, delay in approval procedures, and funding constrictions for power projects at a global level is expected to hinder the growth of the cable accessories market.
Key Market Trends
Underground Segment to be the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-pacific to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The cable accessories market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are Eland Cables Ltd., ABB Limited, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, and Nexans SA.
