Irving, US, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design'N'Buy is a prominent Web-to-Print solution provider, with clients traced globally across 50+ countries. Their portfolio comprises a vast assortment of technology advanced web-to-print solutions for B2B and B2C print service providers, in-plants, marketing organizations as well as trade printers or print brokers. They deliver Web-to-print solutions both on a perpetual license basis as well as on subscription under the SaaS model.

What makes Design N Buy stand out among its competitors is that they offer fully customized and adjusted solutions to their customers for selling personalized products starting from t-shirts, hoodies, caps, mugs, signs, banners, mobile skins, business cards, flyers, greetings, photo books, calendars, etc. They arrange for a personal consultancy during which their team of experts put forth a number of solutions that are meant to be tailored to suit their client's needs, time, and budget constraints as well as future aspects.



The company began its operations back in 2008 and has business in countries like the USA, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, India, and the UAE.



About Their CEO: Nidhi Agarwal



Nidhi hails from Madhya Pradesh, in India and is the youngest of 5 sisters. She was encouraged to pursue her own dream of owning a business by her businessman father. Nidhi's first exposure to an administrative position in a startup company was when her husband opened his own IT firm. It was there that



Nidhi learned important skills in HR, administration, sales, and much more.

But Nidhi wanted to create something of her own and sensing a huge demand that was underfed by supply, Nidhi started Design N Buy, her own enterprise.



They received an overwhelming response from their customers within the first year of launch and have not looked back since.



Services They Provide:



All-In-One Designer Web To Print Software:



All-in-One Designer is a complete web-to-print storefront software to help you leverage technology, people, and processes for multi-fold growth of your printing business. It's an ideal choice for commercial printers, in-plants, print brokers, distributors, digital and wide format printers as well as specialty printers to take their business online.



PrintCommerce:



PrintCommerce is a complete business solution for print service providers offering personalized merchandise. It offers the power of product personalization and web-to-print in integration with eCommerce applications. It enables printers to set up their online eCommerce store with features for “Design It Yourself” and live preview to customers to order personalized products online and finally, the store owner gets print-ready files with all order details to process printing jobs and ship orders.



T-Shirt Design Software:



Design'N'Buy's t-shirt design studio software allows printing companies to upload products and designate specific design areas that can be personalized using a visual editor, manage a library of clipart and fonts, and offer pre-designed artwork templates.



Their t-shirt printing software supports multiple languages such as English, Spanish, Dutch, German, French, Polish, Chinese, and Arabic.



Web-to-Print: A step-by-step guide for implementing web-to-print technology - Their Recently Released Book Available on Amazon.com



The founders of the company have recently released their brand new book on Amazon and other leading platforms on how to drive more sales, keep their repeat customers engaged, streamline their service offerings, and ensure an optimal shopping experience with automation’s help.



The book addresses multiple sections, including project planning, project execution, and the build phase. Each part of the book is further broken down into smaller projects comprising significant tasks and issues such as team formation, vendor selection, server setup and configuration, payment gateway finalization, logistic monitoring and analysis, and digital marketing.





Media Details

Company: Design’N’Buy Inc.

Email: inquiry@designnbuy.com

Website: https://www.designnbuy.com

Attachment