The future of the smart grid networking market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and commercial markets. The smart grid networking market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing peak hours demand of electricity, increasing share of renewable energy in electricity, limitations in capacity expansion, and environmental concerns.



A more than 150 pages report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the smart grid networking market, then read this report.



The study includes the smart grid networking market size and forecast for the smart grid networking market through 2024, segmented by technology, end use industry, service, and region.



Some of the Smart grid networking companies profiled in this report include ABB, CISCO, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu, General Electric, Huawei, Itron, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and Silver Spring Networks.



Some of the features of smart grid networking market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Smart grid networking market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, end use industry, service, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart grid networking market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart grid networking in the smart grid networking market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart grid networking in the smart grid networking market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the smart grid networking market by technology type (advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distribution management system, network management system, and grid asset management), end use industry (industrial and commercial), service (consulting, network planning, design & integration, network risk & security assessment, and network maintenance & support), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which region will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market? What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market? What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them? What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market? hat are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth? What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Grid Networking Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Grid Networking Market by Technology Type

3.3.1: Distribution Management System

3.3.2: Network Management System

3.3.3: Advanced Metering Infrastructure

3.3.4: Grid Assets Management

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Smart Grid Networking Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Industrial

3.4.2: Commercial

3.5: Global Smart Grid Networking Market by Services

3.5.1: Consulting

3.5.2: Network Planning

3.5.3: Design And Integration

3.5.4: Network Risk And Security Assessment

3.5.5: Network Maintenance And Support



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Grid Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Grid Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial and Commercial

4.2.2: Market by Technology Type: Distribution Management System, Network Management System, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Grid Assets Management, Grid Security, and Others

4.2.3: United States Smart Grid Market

4.2.4: Canadian Smart Grid Market

4.2.5: Mexican Smart Grid Market

4.3: European Smart Grid Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial and Commercial

4.3.2: Market by Technology Type: Distribution Management System, Network Management System, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Grid Assets Management, Grid Security, and Others

4.3.3: German Smart Grid Market

4.3.4: Italian Smart Grid Market

4.3.5: The UK Smart Grid Market

4.4: APAC Smart Grid Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial and Commercial

4.4.2: Market by Technology Type: Distribution Management System, Network Management System, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Grid Assets Management, Grid Security, and Others

4.4.3: Chinese Smart Grid Market

4.4.4: Indian Smart Grid Market

4.4.5: Japanese Smart Grid Market

4.5: ROW Smart Grid Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial and Commercial

4.5.2: Market by Technology Type: Distribution Management System, Network Management System, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Grid Assets Management, Grid Security, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Grid Networking Market by Technology Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Grid Networking Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Grid Networking Market by Services

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Grid Networking Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Grid Networking Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Grid Networking Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Smart Grid Networking Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ABB

7.2: CISCO

7.3: Mitsubishi Electric

7.4: Fujitsu

7.5: General Electric

7.6: Huawei

7.7: Itron

7.8: Schneider Electric

7.9: Siemens AG

7.10: Silver Spring Networks



