Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the smart kitchen appliance market looks promising with opportunities in the in the residential and commercial market. The global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising discretionary income of the people worldwide, growing awareness about energy-efficient and eco-friendly appliances, and high technological advancements in smart kitchen appliances.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the smart kitchen appliance market, then read this report.
The study includes the smart kitchen appliance market size and forecast for the global smart kitchen appliance market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use, distribution channel, and region.
Some of the smart kitchen appliance companies profiled in this report include AB Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, Haier, Panasonic, Dongbu Daewoo, BSH, and Sub-Zero.
Some of the features of 'Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Smart Dishwashers
3.3.2: Smart Ovens
3.3.3: Smart Cookware and Cooktops
3.3.4: Smart Scales and Thermometers
3.3.5: Other (Kettles and Coffee Makers)
3.4: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by End Use
3.4.1: Residential
3.4.2: Commercial
3.5: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Distribution Channel
3.5.1: Online
3.5.2: Offline
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Region
4.2: North American Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scales and Thermometers, and Other
4.2.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial
4.2.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Online and Offline
4.3: European Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scales and Thermometers, and Other
4.3.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial
4.3.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Online and Offline
4.4: APAC Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scales and Thermometers, and Other
4.4.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial
4.4.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Online and Offline
4.5: ROW Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scales and Thermometers, and Other
4.5.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial
4.5.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Online and Offline
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by End Use
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Distribution Channel
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: AB Electrolux
7.2: Whirlpool
7.3: Samsung
7.4: LG
7.5: Haier
7.6: Panasonic
7.7: Dongbu Daewoo
7.8: BSH
7.9: Sub-Zero
