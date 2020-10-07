Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pupillometer Market by Mobility, by End Use, by Type, by Application, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pupillometer Market size is expected to reach $560.5 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Pupillometer is a combined name for two devices. One that is in ophthalmology in which through visual stimuli distance between pupils is measured and another device is used to measure the light reflex of the pupil. An automated pupillometer is a handheld and portable device which is reliable and they are used to measure the size of the pupil, their symmetry, and reactivity of the pupillary light reflex.



Pupil dilation offers clues that are helpful in understanding the lives of people who have neurological disorders. The results of Pupillometry is beneficial in designing physiological treatment. The pupillometer results are a very effective option to decide the treatment for an individual suffering from a mental disorder. This ultimately improves the results of the diagnosis, thus, ensure an increased rate of recovery. Moreover, pupillometry can be combined with other processes that will improve the diagnosis of neurological disease. Brain-computer Interface (BCI), if used along with pupil dilation study then it will improve the results since an additional signal is added which will be helpful to understand the brain signals.



Due to a large number of benefits associated with pupillometry, their adoption is increasing. Several critical care units including neurocritical care, cardiac intensive care, surgical intensive care, medical intensive care, trauma, pediatric intensive care, and emergency department adopt pupillometers for better diagnosis. Regular pupil evaluation has become an important protocol in critical care units. Since Pupil size and Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR) results have been used as a prognostic indicator by various medical associations and centers.



Pupillary light reflex aids in evaluating the proper functionality of the visual system. Pupillometry detects changes that occur in the response of melanopsin and cone/rod photoreceptors that helps in understanding damage on the inner and outer retina. Moreover, the measurement of the size of the pupil assists the refractive surgeons in better understanding the effects after LASIK surgery. So, the rising adoption of pupillometry in the diagnosis of ophthalmic is likely to improve segment growth during the forecast period.



Based on Mobility, the market is segmented into Table-top and Hand-held. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Eye Clinics and Other End uses. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Digital and Video. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Neurology, Ophthalmology, Oncology and other applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson (Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.), EssilorLuxottica SA (Essilor Instruments USA), Konan Medical USA, Inc. (Konan Medical, Inc.), Nidek Co., Ltd., Brightlamp, Inc., U.S. Ophthalmic, L.L.C., SCHWIND Eye-Tech-Solutions GmbH, Adaptica S.r.l (He Vision Group), Visionix Ltd. (The Luneau Technology Group) and NeurOptics, Inc.



