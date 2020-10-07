Vaughan, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned builder-developers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Community Food Centres Canada (CFCC). Their work helps to support families struggling with food insecurity and programs that help to promote resources for accessing healthy food, the development of food skills and education promoting health and well-being. The sponsorship names Empire as the Community Partner in their innovative program, The Big Social, the CFCC’s second annual national fundraising event raising money for food programs.

“With COVID-19 affecting so many families across southern Ontario and the communities in which we build we felt that a partnership with CFCC was a cause that could directly impact and help the local families in Empire communities, specifically in Southwestern Ontario where Empire has a strong presence,” says Sue MacKay, Vice President of Marketing at Empire Communities. “Empire has long been a supporter of causes and organizations assisting with the promotion of health, education, sport and well-being, and with the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic this type of support is needed now more than ever.”

This year’s Big Social event will be completely virtual, bringing thousands of Canadians together from October 9 to 25 to host a small meal or virtual dinner party with friends and family to fundraise and raise awareness. Money raised will support community members to get access to the supplies they need to eat well and cook healthy.

"Food is an incredible tool for bringing people together. That's what our community partners do each and every day," says Nick Saul, CEO of Community Food Centres Canada. "Food insecurity and isolation are at an all-time high, and The Big Social provides a safe and valuable way to give back during COVID-19."

COMMUNITY FOOD CENTRES CANADA

Community Food Centres Canada (cfccanada.ca) builds dynamic and responsive Community Food Centres and food programs that support people to eat well, connect with their neighbours and contribute, through advocacy and mutual support, to a more just and inclusive Canada. With our 200+ partners, we work to eradicate poverty, food insecurity and improve the health and well-being of low-income Canadians.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern U.S. States.

