The "Global Aerospace Prepreg Market by Platform Type, Fiber Type, Resin Type, Form Type, Curing Type, and Region - Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace prepreg market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for prepreg in the aerospace industry at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.



Composite materials have undertaken a ground-breaking journey across industries. Inevitably, the aerospace industry has been taking the lead in composite material adoption. The penetration of the material has reached up to 53% of the total structural weight of the next-generation aircraft programs, such as A350XWB and B787, to make the aircraft lightweight yet durable with an ultimate aim to enhance fuel efficiency.



Prepreg is an intermediate material and is one of the most common forms of composite materials in which the reinforcement material is per-impregnated with either thermoplastic or thermoset resin system in a predefined ratio. It is one of the most preferred materials used for fabricating different parts in the aerospace industry as it enables consistent resin/matrix ratio in the finished product, thus, delivering uniform mechanical and physical properties across different sections of the part.



The grounding of the B737 max ended the aerospace industry's 16-year boon. The tremor of B737 max grounding had been felt across the supply chain, many business segments registered a massive plunge in their sales. However, the aerospace prepreg market was incredibly efficacious in managing itself from the impact of the B737 max grounding in the year 2019. The key whys and wherefores behind this being the content of the low composite on B737MAX coupled with the rose in the production of composite-rich aircraft, B787 that neutralized the ripple effect of the B737 max grounding.



In 2020, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has completely shaken the aerospace industry, bringing in catastrophic changes including plunging RPKs, reducing production rates, and massive disruption in the supply chain. The aerospace prepreg market is likely to mirror the industry's struggle, marking a colossal decline of over 25% in 2019-2020, completely overthrowing the growth trajectory followed till 2019, crashing the hopes of another successful year with flourishing aerospace prepreg demand.



However, the long-term scenario still seems positive with the aerospace industry gradually getting back on track, reviving the prepreg demand from 2021 onwards, with an astounding CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025. Several factors rejuvenate the demand for aerospace prepregs in the long-term are rebounding commercial aircraft deliveries, aging aircraft fleet size, and rapidly increasing penetration of composites in current and upcoming aircraft programs.



Research Methodology



This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders, and validation and triangulation with the publisher's internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to gather the data. The publisher conducted more than 15 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and industry experts to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.



Report Features



This report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trends and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Prepreg Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aerospace Prepreg Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Platform Type

2.2.2. By Fiber Type

2.2.3. By Resin Type

2.2.4. By Form Type

2.2.5. By Curing Type

2.2.6. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aerospace Prepreg Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Analyst Insights

3.2. Aerospace Penetration in the Total Prepreg Market

3.3. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.4. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.5. The Pandemic: Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Prepreg Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.6. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.7. Market Segments Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.8. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.9. Market Drivers

3.10. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Analyst Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2.1. By Platform Type

4.2.2. By Resin Type

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Analyst Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.6. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.7. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast by Fiber Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Analyst Insights

6.2. Carbon Fiber Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Glass Fiber Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.4. Aramid Fiber Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast by Resin Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Analyst Insights

7.2. Epoxy Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. BMI Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Cyanate Ester Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.5. PI Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.6. PPS Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.7. PEEK Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.8. PEI Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.9. Other Prepregs: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast by Form Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Analyst Insights

8.2. UD Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.1. UD Tape: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.2. Slit Tape: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.3. Other UD Prepregs: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. Fabric Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



9. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast by Curing Type (2014-2025)

9.1. Analyst Insights

9.2. Autoclave Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3. Out-of-Autoclave Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4. Other Prepregs: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



10. Aerospace Prepreg Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

10.1. Analyst Insights

10.2. North American Aerospace Prepreg Market: Country Analysis

10.2.1. The USA's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.2.2. Canada's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.2.3. Mexico's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3. European Aerospace Prepreg Market: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Germany's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.2. France's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.3. The UK's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.4. Russia's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.5. RoE's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4. Asia-Pacific's Aerospace Prepreg Market: Country Analysis

10.4.1. China's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4.2. Japan's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4.3. India's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4.4. RoAP's Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aerospace Prepreg Market: Sub-Regional Analysis

10.5.1. The Middle Eastern Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.5.2. Latin American Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.5.3. Others' Aerospace Prepreg Market T&F (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Analyst Insights

11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Fiber Type

11.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Resin Type

11.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Form Type

11.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Curing Type

11.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

11.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

11.3. Emerging Trends

11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



12. Company Profile of Key Players

12.1. Celanese Corporation

12.2. Gurit Holdings, AG

12.3. Hexcel Corporation

12.4. Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (MCCFC)

12.5. Park Electrochemical Corp.

12.6. Renegade Materials Corporation

12.7. SGL Group SE

12.8. Solvay S.A.

12.9. Teijin Group

12.10. Toray Industries, Inc.



