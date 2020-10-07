Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Resin Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The silicon resin market is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2026). Silicone resin is a type of silicone material that is formed by cage-like oligosiloxanes and branched with the formula RnSiXmOy. The growing utility of silicon resins owing to its offered benefits such as heat resistance, dielectric properties and weatherability is a key factor contributing towards the growth of the silicon resin market across the globe. However, the cost of the material is a major factor that may restrain the growth of the silicon resin market across the globe.



The silicon resin market is segmented on the basis of the application. Based on application, the silicon resin market is segmented into building & construction, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. The significant presence of end-use industries in the region is contributing to the high share of the silicon resin market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable market growth during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities and growing automobile industry are the key promoters of the silicon resin market in the region.



The key players of the silicon resin market include Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Holdings, Inc., BRB International B.V., and so on. The key players of the market are involved in making innovations in their products offering to suit the industrial application to remain competitive in the marketplace. Moreover, some players are adopting different growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, and product launches to thrive in the global market.



Research Methodology:



The market study of the global silicon resin market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global silicon resin market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global silicon resin market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global silicon resin market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Wacker Chemie AG

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Momentive performance materials Holdings. Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Elkem ASA

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Evonik Industries AG

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. The Dow Chemical Co.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Silicon Resin Market by Application

5.1.1. Building & Construction

5.1.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.1.3. Electrical & Electronics

5.1.4. Automotive

5.1.5. Others (Textile)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AB Specialty Silicones, LLC

7.2. BRB International B.V.

7.3. Elkem ASA

7.4. Evonik Industries AG

7.5. Genesee Polymers Corp.

7.6. Hubei Jia Yun chemical technology Co., Ltd.

7.7. Hubei Xinsihai Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

7.8. Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

7.9. Jiang Xi Xin Jia Yi New Materials Co., Ltd.

7.10. Kaneka Corp.

7.11. Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

7.12. Momentive performance materials Holdings, Inc.

7.13. Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.14. Siltech Corp.

7.15. SiSiB SILANES (PCC Group)

7.16. The Dow Chemical Co.

7.17. Wacker Chemie AG



