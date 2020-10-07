Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market: Analysis by Frequency Band (Low, Medium, High), by Location, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G Tower Market was valued at USD 1934.45 Million in the year 2019. The emergence of 5G is expected to create enhanced 5G-convergence services and to more deeply integrate existing industries with mobile telecommunication. Through the adoption of 5G technology, existing ICT innovation services, such as self-driving cars, smart factories, drones, and healthcare, are expected to experience tremendous changes in service paradigms, leading to large new markets.



With increased Internet demand, a number of providers are stepping up to the plate by expanding network capacity, suspending overage caps, offering lower cost wireless and broadband services, and promising not to cancel service for those impacted by the virus.



Additionally, with the recent disruption from COVID-19, there is an expectation that global smartphone units to decline high-single-digit year-over-year in 2020. However, 5G network deployment continues and OEMs continue to prepare to launch 5G phones.



However, the growth of 5G will benefit many businesses - both users and suppliers of this technology or related infrastructure. For instance, operators and network providers will be able to enhance network performance, capacity, and customer experience.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the 5G Tower Market by Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower).

The report assesses the 5G Tower market by Frequency Band (Low Band, Medium Band, High Band).

The Global 5G Tower Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Location, and Frequency Band. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and mergers and acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include American Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corp., SBA Communications Corporation, CTI Towers Inc., China Tower.

The report presents the analysis of 5G Tower deployment market for the historical year 2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

