The Global Fuel Cell Market, valued at USD 5824.25 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, increasing demand of electric vehicle and growing demand of sustainable energy source. The market for Fuel Cell is expected to grow significantly during the subsequent years owing to burgeoning demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, increasing demand of Electric Vehicle and rising demand of sustainable energy source.



Also, the fuel cell market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.8% in terms of value during the forecast period, mostly on the back of reduction of noise and air pollution, digitization and reduction of Carbon dioxide. Additionally, growing preference of hydrogen-based fuel cells will drive the Fuel Cell market value in the near future. The fuel cell industry is a fragmented industry with the presence of diverse sizes of firms positioned in different set of applications and technologies.



Among the Type of the Fuel Cell market (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others), PEMFC is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of PEMFC among automotive sector users will keep increasing in future.



Among the Application of the Fuel Cell market (Transport, Portable and Stationary), Stationary has been gaining popularity globally for Fuel Cell Applications and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Stationary in Fuel Cell is due to its use as primary power sources, and it will keep growing at rapid pace.



Among the End User in the Fuel Cell market (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities and Defense), Fuel Cell Vehicle End User has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of Electric Vehicle will drive market.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing support from government and demand of clean and sustainable energy source in APAC countries are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Fuel Cell market by Value.

The report analyses the Fuel Cell market by Volume.

The report analyses the Fuel Cell Market by Type (PEMFC, DMFC, SOF, Others).

The report analyses the Fuel Cell Market by Application (Transport, Portable, Stationary).

The report analyses the Fuel Cell Market by End User (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities, Defense).

The Global Fuel Cell Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Application and By End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ballard Power System, Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Fuel Cell Energy, SFC Energy, Powercell, ITM Power, Toshiba, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., Hydrogenics and AFC Energy.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Fuel Cell market.

The report presents the analysis of Fuel Cell market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Fuel Cell Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Fuel Cell Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Global Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook



5. Global Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By Type

5.1.1 PEMFC - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 DMFC - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 SOFC - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By Application

5.2.1 Transport - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Portable - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Stationary - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By End User

5.3.1 Fuel Cell Vehicle - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Utilities - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.3 Defence - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Fuel Cell Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By Region



7. America Fuel Cell Market: Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)

7.1 America Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 America Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Volume

7.3 America Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

7.4 Market Segmentation by Type (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Transport, Portable and Stationary)

7.6 Market Segmentation by End User (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities and Defence)

7.7 America Fuel Cell Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of America Fuel Cell Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.9 Competitive Scenario of America Fuel Cell Market: By Country

7.10 United States Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 United States Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

7.12 United States Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

7.13 Canada Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.14 Canada Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

7.15 Canada Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

7.16 Brazil Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.17 Brazil Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

7.18 Brazil Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

7.19 Mexico Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.20 Mexico Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

7.21 Mexico Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - by Type, By Application, By End User



8. Europe Fuel Cell Market: Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Volume

8.3 Europe Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

8.4 Market Segmentation by Type (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Transport, Portable and Stationary)

8.6 Market Segmentation by End User (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities and Defence)

8.7 Europe Fuel Cell Market: Country Analysis

8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Fuel Cell Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Fuel Cell Market: By Country

8.10 Germany Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.11 Germany Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

8.12 Germany Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

8.13 United Kingdom Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.14 United Kingdom Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

8.15 United Kingdom Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

8.16 France Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.17 France Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

8.18 France Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - by Type, By Application, By End User



9. Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Volume

9.3 Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

9.4 Market Segmentation by Type (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Transport, Portable and Stationary)

9.6 Market Segmentation by End User (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities and Defence)

9.7 Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: By Country

9.10 China Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.11 China Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

9.12 China Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

9.13 Japan Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.14 Japan Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

9.15 Japan Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

9.16 South Korea Fuel Cell Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.17 South Korea Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook

9.18 South Korea Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User



10. Global Fuel Cell Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By Application, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By End User, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Ballard Power System

13.2 Bloom Energy

13.3 Plug Power

13.4 Fuel Cell Energy

13.5 SFC Energy

13.6 Powercell

13.7 ITM Power

13.8 Toshiba

13.9 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

13.10 Hydrogenics

13.11 AFC Energy



