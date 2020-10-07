SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract reporting preliminary data from KOMET-001, an ongoing clinical trial of the Company’s oral, potent and selective menin inhibitor, KO-539, has been accepted for oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.



The following abstract will be posted on the ASH website at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2020. Updated data will be presented at the meeting.

Title: Preliminary Data on a Phase 1/2A First in Human Study of the Menin-KMT2A (MLL) Inhibitor KO-539 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Publication Number: 115

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel promising therapies for relapsed/refractory AML

Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020

Session Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM

About KOMET-001

KOMET-001 (Kura Oncology Menin Inhibitor Trial) is a Phase 1/2A study to determine the safety, tolerability and recommended Phase 2 dose of KO-539 in patients with refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A planned expansion phase in specific genetic subgroups, including NPM1 mutant AML and KMT2A rearranged AML, is expected to further evaluate anti-leukemic activity and tolerability of KO-539. Additional information about the Phase 1/2A study of KO-539 can be found at kuraoncology.com/clinical-trials-komet.

About KO-539

KO-539, an oral investigational drug candidate, is a novel compound targeting the menin-KMT2A (MLL) interaction for treatment of genetically defined AML patients with high unmet need. In preclinical models, KO-539 inhibits the KMT2A (MLL) protein complex and has downstream effects on HOXA9/MEIS1 expression. KO-539 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:

Pete De Spain

Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8803

pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke Partners, LLC

(858) 356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Jason Spark

Managing Director

Canale Communications

(619) 849-6005

jason@canalecomm.com