SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that abstracts submitted for two of its drug candidates have been selected for presentation at the Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics virtual symposium hosted by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) on Oct. 24-25.



The abstracts include a late-breaker submission selected for an oral presentation by David Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, of early clinical data for Turning Point’s novel MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor, TPX-0022; and two poster presentations of preclinical data for lead drug candidate repotrectinib demonstrating first, an increase in the effectiveness of a KRAS-G12C inhibitor via the simultaneous inhibition of SRC, FAK and JAK2 kinases; and second to be presented in a poster discussion session, potent anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in neuroblastoma cell lines and pediatric patient derived xenograft models.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: First-in-human safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of TPX-0022, a novel inhibitor of MET/SRC/CSF1R in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET

Session: Plenary Session 1, Late Breaking and Best Proffered Papers

Date and Time: Saturday, 24 October 2020 - 15:05 CET (9:05 a.m. ET)

Title: Repotrectinib Increases KRASG12C Inhibitor Effectiveness Via Simultaneous Inhibition of SRC, FAK, and JAK2

Session: Drug Resistance and Modifiers

Date: Saturday, 24 October 2020, Session Code 310

Title: Repotrectinib, a next-generation ALK/ROS1/NTRK 1-3 inhibitor, has potent antiproliferative and anti-tumor activity as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in neuroblastoma cell lines and pediatric patient derived xenograft models

Session: Next Generation Targeted Therapies A

Date and Time: Saturday, 24 October 2020 - 22:00 – 23:20 CET (4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET)



About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor in IND-enabling studies. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Turning Point Therapeutics’ drug candidates, repotrectinib and TPX-0022, the results, conduct, progress and timing of Turning Point Therapeutics’ preclinical studies and clinical trials, and plans regarding future development activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point’s business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



