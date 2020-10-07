Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual, a blockbuster report, you'll find:

  • Top 50: ranking the largest auto sites and apps by visits globally
  • Top 10: by revenues globally
  • Industry trends: Auto sites expanding along the value chain
  • Company spotlights: Deep dives into strategy and tactics at the world's leading automotive marketplace companies: CarSales, Auto Trader UK, ICar Asia and more.
  • COVID-19 Effect: What's the latest
  • Companies to Watch: Cazoo, SberAuto, Roadster
  • And much more...

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

  • Automotive sites are moving up the value chain

2. Industry trends

  • Covid-19 and cars: The rise in digital retailing
  • What technologies are auto verticals adopting?
  • The future of auto marketplaces

3. Company spotlights

  • Top 10 automotive marketplace groups by revenue
  • AutoDeal: Is the Philippines ready for online car buying?
  • Auto.ru and Avito: Two giants vie for leadership
  • Auto Trader: Can it drive more revenue from the dealer base?
  • Carsales: Membership focus in Oz, digital retail in S. Korea
  • Carsome: B-to-c launched in bid to win Southeast Asia
  • U.S. auto ecosystem: Mix of marketplaces, digital dealers
  • U.S. automotive marketplaces to consolidate?
  • Carvana: Is it on its way to becoming a marketplace?
  • Carvana case study: Buying a car via the digital dealer
  • ICar Asia: Shoring up supply key to driving car transactions

4. Companies to Watch

  • Cazoo: Leading the digital dealer revolution in the U.K.
  • Roadster: Counterbalance in growing battle vs. Carvana
  • Santander Group: New site in Germany, deal in Peru
  • SberAuto: Marketplace launched by Russia's biggest bank

5. Top 50 automotive marketplaces and classifieds sites

6. Global roundup of new tech and products

7. Top automotive ad sites/apps by country

8. Mini AIM Group Marketplaces Report

  • EQT agrees to acquire Idealista and Casa.it
  • Companies in this edition

Companies Mentioned

  • 2DeHands.be/2EmeMain.be
  • 51Job
  • 58.com
  • 8891.com.tw
  • 999.md
  • AAAAuto
  • Abw.by
  • Adevinta
  • Adyen
  • Allegro
  • Amazon
  • Apax Partners
  • Arabam.com
  • Auction
  • Auto
  • Auto Trader UK
  • Auto.Bazos.cz
  • Auto.Jofogas.hu
  • Auto.Kufar.by
  • Auto.Ria.com
  • Auto.ru
  • AutoBoerse.de
  • AutoConvert
  • AutoCosmos
  • AutoDeal
  • AutoHero
  • AutoHome
  • AutoMd.su
  • AutoPlius.lt
  • AutoScout
  • AutoTrack.nl
  • AutoTrader.ca
  • AutoUncle
  • AutoVit.ro
  • Automobile.at
  • Autotrader.com
  • Av.by
  • Avito.ma
  • Avito.ru
  • Axel Springer
  • BCA
  • BahCar.com
  • Bama.ir
  • Bayt.com
  • BeliMobileGue
  • BikeWale.com
  • Bilbasen.dk
  • Bilhandel.dk
  • Biltorvet.dk
  • BitAuto
  • Blocket
  • BobaeDream.co.kr
  • BonBanh.com
  • BroomMarked.no
  • BuyACar
  • Bytbil.com
  • Car.gr
  • Car.ru
  • CarDekho
  • CarFax
  • CarFirst
  • CarGurus
  • CarList
  • CarPrice.ru
  • CarSemsar.com
  • CarSensor.net
  • CarView.Yahoo.co.jp
  • CarWale.com
  • CarWow
  • Carbay
  • CareerBuilder
  • Carmudi
  • Carnext
  • Carousell
  • Carro
  • Carroya.com
  • Cars
  • Cars.com
  • Cars45.com
  • CarsDB.com
  • CarsGuide
  • Carsales
  • Carsome
  • Carvana
  • Carzam
  • Casa.it
  • CashMyCar
  • Cazoo
  • Cheki
  • ChileAutos.cl
  • CitNow
  • Clutch
  • CoPart.com
  • Coches.com
  • Coches.net
  • Costco
  • Cox Automotive
  • Craigslist
  • Cyrix
  • DasWeltAuto.at
  • DeMotores.com.ar
  • Dealer Auction
  • Dealer Inspire
  • DealerFinance
  • DealerTrack
  • Dealers.com
  • DoneDeal.ie
  • Drive.com.au
  • Drom.ru
  • Droom
  • Dubizzle
  • EBay
  • EBayKleinanzeigen.de
  • ECars
  • EQT
  • Edmunds
  • Encar
  • Finn.no
  • Frontier Car Group
  • GarirBazar.com
  • GoCar
  • Goo-Net.com
  • GooBike.com
  • Grupo
  • Guazi.com
  • Gumtree
  • HasznaltAuto.hu
  • Hatla2ee.com
  • HeyCar
  • IAAI.com
  • ICarAsia
  • ICarros
  • Idealista
  • Indeed
  • InfoCasas
  • Instacarro
  • JBA BidWin Auction
  • JoAutok
  • JobIndex
  • Jobvite
  • KBB
  • Kaidee.com
  • Kavak
  • Kijiji
  • Kolesa.kz
  • KupujemProdajem.com
  • Kvd.se
  • LaCentrale
  • LeBonCoin
  • LotLinx
  • MaVoitureCash
  • Marktplaats.nl
  • MercadoLibre
  • Mercari
  • Milanuncios.com
  • Mitula.com
  • Mobil
  • Modix
  • Monster.com
  • Moteur.ma
  • MotoDeal.com.ph
  • MotoScout
  • Motorfy
  • Motors.co.uk
  • Mudah.my
  • MyCarForum.com
  • MyTuskar
  • NeoAuto
  • NeoStar.hr
  • NettiAuto
  • Njuskalo.hr
  • OLX
  • OneClick
  • OnlineVehicleTrading.com
  • OpenSooq
  • Opendoor
  • Oto.com
  • OtoMoto.pl
  • PakWheels
  • PayCar
  • Philkotse.com
  • PolovniAutomobili.com
  • ProntoPiso.com
  • Prosus
  • Proto
  • Q8Car.com
  • Realtor.com
  • Recruit Holdings
  • ReezoCar.com
  • Roadster
  • Rst.ua
  • SAuto.cz
  • Sahibinden
  • Santander Group
  • Saramin.co.kr
  • SberAuto
  • Schibsted
  • SemiNuevos.com
  • SgCarMart.com
  • SoloAutos
  • Spinny
  • StandVirtual.com
  • Subito.it
  • Sun Auto
  • SwiftCourt
  • Syarah
  • TaladRod.com
  • Talent.com
  • Tencent
  • Tonaton.com
  • Tori.fi
  • TradeMe
  • True
  • Trulia
  • Tucarro.com
  • Uxin
  • Vehicle Check
  • Vibbo.com
  • Vroom
  • WabiCar
  • Wallapop.com
  • Wayke.se
  • WeCashAnyCar
  • WebMotors
  • Willhaben.at
  • WirKaufenDeinAuto
  • Xe.gr
  • XpressJobs
  • YallaMotor
  • Yandex
  • Yapo.cl
  • Youla
  • Zap
  • ZigWheels
  • Zillow
  • Zumper
  • Zuto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2sc7g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

