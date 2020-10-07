TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new division, Hemp Textiles & Co., along with the start of sales of its inaugural hemp-based clothing brand, Stardog Loungewear (“Stardog”). This division will develop and sell to both consumers and businesses, hemp-based textiles and loungewear.

“Flora prioritizes sustainability in all our business practices and we anticipate that our new Hemp Textiles & Co. division will help us meet those goals by utilizing organic, natural materials and not wasting any components of the plant,” commented Flora’s President of Consumer Goods, Luis Merchan. “We believe the new Stardog brand will resonate with consumers; the products combine style and comfort using a natural, soft hemp material. With the recent surge in demand for loungewear since the start of the pandemic and the fall and winter seasons ahead, we are launching this brand at an ideal time.”

Today, the inaugural consumer brand of Flora’s Hemp Textiles & Co. division, Stardog Loungewear, officially launched sales through its e-commerce platform located at stardogloungewear.com. This brand will cater to consumers looking for comfortable loungewear made from natural, organic materials.

Currently, there are 10 unique products available for purchase, ranging across sweaters, pants, t-shirts, and footwear. While marketing efforts are focused in the United States and Colombia, products can be shipped globally. We expect Stardog to commence selling products through brick and mortar channels in Los Angeles in partnership with Sneakertopia and in Bogotá in the fall of 2020.

The Hemp Textiles and Co. division also sells hemp textiles to businesses, supplying hemp for antibacterial fabrics for the hospitality and medical sectors that show surging interest.

Further, since hemp is natural, soft, and antibacterial, we believe it is an ideal material for masks and other textiles to protect against COVID-19. As such, the division has started distributing copper infused hemp masks at an industrial scale with orders placed with us by over 1,000 businesses in Las Vegas. Copper’s antibacterial properties actively kill microbes, including COVID-19, and can improve the protection provided by the hemp masks.

Flora is a vertically integrated cannabis company striving to be a globally recognized cannabis brand by leveraging low-cost production of cannabis to supply CBD oil to our portfolio of consumer and medical brands. Flora prioritizes organic ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio to create products that help consumers restore and thrive.

