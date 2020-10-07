Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On July 9, 2020, Braskem disclosed that the Company was advised by Brazilian authorities that the residents of 1,918 homes were forced to be evacuated after the Company’s mining operations caused a geological event. Braskem estimates the cost of relocating the residents would be 850 million reais, with another 750 million reais for additional measures relating to the permanent closure of its salt mining activities. On this news, Braskem’s ADRs fell by more than 6%.

