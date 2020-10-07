CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex desk booking software system is developing multiple language packages to accommodate Latin American companies for their gradual return to the office.

According to Accenture, approximately 80% of executives agree that employees will have to collaborate with other teams and departments and work around projects or services and product lines instead of job roles. More industries are implementing remote work and agile teams as a result of the pandemic. While the physical office may differ, the future of employment is flexible remote working. Several companies implemented a flexible scheme that allows workers to work from home and promote the sharing of office spaces intended for their activities. Employers redesigned their post-pandemic offices to attract and retain talented employees, foster collaboration among workers, and reduce real estate costs. DeskFlex desk hoteling software addresses these concerns in making offices safer for employees to return to the office by alternating team member schedules and limiting bookable workstations.

DeskFlex's meeting room scheduling software pushes forward in making safer offices for returning workers and the development of multi-language software packages to attract new business in Latin America. The new DeskFlex room scheduling software will have Spanish and Portuguese translations as the first development of the many languages. Several companies in Mexico and Spain expressed interest in implementing the DeskFlex room booking software in their organizations. The downloadable DeskFlex mobile applications will also sport a multi-language interface to accommodate more international clients.

DeskFlex's room booking system seeks to achieve reduced incidences of Coronavirus contamination in offices, schools, business establishments, lecture halls, activity areas by upgrading its software systems to meet COVID prevention measures. DeskFlex's COVID-compliant software helps companies screen elevated body temperature and mask-wearing, maintain social distancing with the dynamic scheduling feature, and sanitize the premises with the automatic desk sanitation feature.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are optimistic in the movement of our products across borders and have quickly added multi-languagues packages to attract companies in Latin American countries."

About DeskFlex.com



DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software useful in booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers' time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.



About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)



Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.



SAFE HARBOR



This is the "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.



For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com