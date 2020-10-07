NEW YORK, NY & LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Think Big, LLC (“Think Big”) – a Los Angeles, California based Social Impact Company. Think Big was founded by CJ Wallace, son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

This new partnership includes a global licensing deal to bring co-branded CBD & CBG products to market. “I saw firsthand how CBD helped my little brother, Ryder, in his struggle with autism, and my grandmother in her fight against breast cancer. Our companies believe in the healing power of CBD and I am excited to work with Tauriga on a product development roadmap for new CBD & CBG products for my family and families everywhere,” said CJ Wallace.

CJ Wallace and Willie Mack will serve as Tauriga Brand Ambassadors and Creative Directors on new CBD & CBG products. “We have been looking for the right partners to bring our vision and mission for global Hemp and Cannabis legalization to market and found that Seth Shaw and the team at Tauriga Sciences, Inc. have a shared vision of creating a business that is inclusive, diverse, and have full confidence in Tauriga’s current and future product and scientific development in CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids. This is a critical alliance for our Companies’ respective plans for the future,” said Willie Mack, Co-founder & CEO Think BIG.

Tauriga Sciences Inc. recent news & developments:

Creation of breakthrough product line, branded as: Tauri-Gum™ -- Vegan formulated, Kosher (Star-K) & Halal (Etimad) certified CBD Infused Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate & CBG Infused Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant with additional flavors in development.

Developing a Pharmaceutical Grade version of Tauri-Gum™, aimed at regulating nausea that arises from chemotherapy treatments and filed a Provisional Patent in March 2020 and is working towards FDA clearance for conducting clinical trials.

Entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc., a developer of highly specific and selective nucleic acid based diagnostic test(s) for a variety of Infectious Diseases (including COVID-19).

Signed a distribution deal with Mr. Checkout Distributors - Agreement to launch Tauri-Gum™ nationwide to over 200,000 retail stores & locations.

Supported by Direct Store Delivery (“DSD”) Distributors, a network of over 1,100 independent distributors nationwide.

Certified as Vendor/Supplier to a number of large national retail chains and experiencing strong levels of growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment.

Company Projects net Revenue Range of: $500,000 - $1,000,000 for Fiscal Year 2021 (Period: April 1, 2020 thru March 31, 2021).

Company is Officially Approved to Operate as a U.S. Government Vendor (CAGE Code #: 8QXV4)

Commenting on this transformative partnership, Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “After several months of collaboratively working with the Founders of Think Big, we have determined their management team to be passionate about making a positive impact on the world, while promoting a vision which aligns with our core values and ideals. Together, Tauriga Sciences Inc. and Think BIG LLC are working with great enthusiasm and dedication to develop and promote outstanding products as well as create lasting shareholder value. Tauriga is also excited about Think BIG’s social and traditional media outreach, which greatly complements the Company’s business plan.”

Co-Founders of Think Big, LLC - Willie Mack (left) / CJ Wallace (right)

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

ABOUT THINK BIG, LLC

Think BIG is a social impact company that advocates for the global legalization of hemp and cannabis, criminal justice reform, and reinvestment into communities that were most harmed by the prohibition of cannabis. Think BIG was founded by Christopher J. “CJ” Wallace, Willie Mack and Todd Russaw in March 2019 to honor the life and legacy of CJ’s father, Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Think BIG launched Frank White it’s first lifestyle brand as a platform for fueling and celebrating Black creativity and self-expression. Frank White is named after one of the aliases The Notorious B.I.G. used to express himself. Think BIG is a proud member of Minority Cannabis Business Association and Last Prisoners Project. www.comethinkbig.com www.frankwhite.co

