REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prairie Organic Development Fund (PODF) commissioned the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA) to produce a report on the state of Organic Agriculture in the Prairies (2019 Data). The report, published annually since 2015, is the only resource available that provides an in-depth analysis of the organic operations and acreage across the Prairie provinces. Data are aggregated from CFIA accredited certification bodies that operate in the Prairie region.
The Canadian Prairie represents a significant portion of Canada’s organic production with 80% of all organic field crops, 95% of all organic pulses, 92% of all organic cereal grains and 85% of the nation’s organic hemp crop.
Between 2014 and 2018, Prairie organic farm numbers and acres grew at a significant rate, but growth slowed in 2019. However, organic services and food processing continued on-pace in 2019 with a 9% increase in certified operations over 2018.
Key Findings:
The operation and acreage data for this report was voluntarily supplied by certification bodies to COTA for analysis and release. COTA and experts in the organic sector conducted secondary research and analysis on the data provided to create this report.
