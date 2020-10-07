SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. , Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, has unveiled Virtusa iComms, an intelligent marketplace for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to innovate faster and build solutions that leverage Virtusa Intellectual Property (IP).



To be successful, CSPs are increasingly challenged to integrate products and services from dozens, if not hundreds of technology providers. The new Virtusa iComms eases this burden by delivering an intelligent and comprehensive set of Virtusa offerings – including Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, Augmented Reality (AR), Know Your Customer (KYC), integrated billing and network inventory to redefine digital experiences, create intent-driven engagements, improve quality of service, and monetize assets. Additionally, Virtusa iComms provides access to capabilities and expertise in solutions from other providers used most often by CSPs, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dataken, Google Cloud, Intense Technologies, MemSQL, Microsoft Azure, Pegasystems, and Salesforce.

With the number of 5G connections expected to grow to over 1 billion by 2023, CSPs can use Virtusa iComms to identify customers most likely to upgrade and efficiently scale network resources as demand increases. Other examples include building and launching new services quickly that capitalize on emerging Cloud, 5G, NaaS, and Edge trends to grow new revenue streams.

“Virtusa iComms is the result of over 15 years of delivering complex, innovation solutions to CSPs across Consumer, Enterprise, and MSOs,” said Ravi Kumar Palepu, global head, technology, media, and telecommunications solutions, Virtusa. “Virtusa iComms helps CSPs adopt emerging technologies at a faster pace by providing over 200 open APIs, more than 50 proven AI models, synthetic data adhering to TM Forum standards across customers, networks, operations and billing, and pre-integrated solutions.”

“CSPs are facing significant pressures on top-line revenues due to changing consumer behaviors and technology drivers like Over-The-Top (OTT) services. The need for a robust infrastructure to efficiently accommodate the emerging service trends has grown phenomenally,” said Frank Palermo, EVP, technology, media, and telecommunications, Virtusa. “Virtusa iComms is a platform and ecosystem that recognizes the need to move fast and provides a comprehensive set of solutions for CSPs to leverage as they transform their businesses.”

Virtusa iComms is powered by the Virtusa Digital Transformation Studio, a delivery execution approach that lowers costs and increases the delivery speed of digital transformation projects.

The Virtusa iComms marketplace supports accelerated innovation on the programmable network across network types. It helps provide distributed cloud-based services, context-aware networking, low latency services, and predictable network capability in terms of coverage and access convergence.

Virtusa solutions now available through Virtusa iComms include:

Billing Automation - Overlay platform integrates with multiple billing systems, automates reconciliations, and provides analytics, interactive bill presentment, and video bill experience.

Cognitive Network Decisioning - Overlay platform integrates with multiple network management systems to deliver a global single network view and intelligence to drive auto decisioning.

Digital Experience Layer - Unified platform enabling consistent channel experience, seamless handoffs, and standard microservice APIs across customer touchpoints.

Digital Marketplace - Ecosystem for CSPs pre-integrated with digital providers and adjacent marketplace players to offer a single identity, product bundles, and offers.

Digital Self Care - Empowers customers to self-install, test, diagnose, and resolve issues through an AR and AI-powered chatbot integrated with an API and knowledge hub.

Intelligent BPA - Eliminates manual touchpoints on 60+ processes across contact center, billing, network rollout, network operations, and service and order fulfillment operations through intelligent automation.

Interactive Retail - AI-driven conversational digital wall with facial recognition and lift and learn product simulations features for improved explore and buy journeys at retail outlets.

Location-based Marketing - Cloud-based CSP platform integrating with retail brands enabling customer segmentation, target audience campaign configuration, and location-based offers.

Network-as-a-Service - Open API-based platform to deliver on-demand cloud network provisioning to establish global connectivity and security services at scale.

NextGen Contact Center - Cognitive compute-based contact center solution enabling agents to provide improved customer service using insights-driven operations and smart business widgets.

Small Cell Orchestration - Intent-based network operations solution uses catalogs with business KPIs to automate network commissioning, provisioning, and assurance enabling dynamic optimization of network.

Smart Field Force Management - AR and AI-powered remote test and diagnostic capability, helping engineers to identify the location of main fault, analyze impact, and recommended resolution steps.

Subscriber 360 - Dynamic, unified view of subscriber profile with micro-segmentation, providing predictions and recommendations on customer Average Revenue Per User, Customer Lifetime Value, Churn, Net Promoter Score, and Customer Satisfaction Index.

Unified Network Inventory - Cloud-based single inventory solution built on a graph database to manage logical and physical resources enabling network automation through NetSecOps.

Virtusa iComms is available immediately in general release and can be accessed at virtusa.com/solution/icomms

