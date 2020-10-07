CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electric motors proliferate across a growing range of system applications, developers need products and tools that ensure systems run as efficiently as possible while reducing board size, component count and energy consumption. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced it has expanded its motor control offering with digital signal controllers (DSCs) and microcontrollers (MCUs) that are supported by design tools, development hardware, a torque-maximizing algorithm and a refrigerator compressor reference design.
“New products like Microchip’s dsPIC33C DSC devices with their high analog integration demonstrate our continued investment in simplifying motor control system design while reducing development and bill of materials costs in automotive, industrial, medical and consumer applications,” said Joe Thomsen, vice president of Microchip’s MCU16 business unit. “Our newly enhanced support ecosystem helps engineers get their designs done faster with the optimum combination of performance, efficiency and reliability.”
Microchip’s motor control family additions include:
The dsPIC33CK64MC105 DSCs are available in six packages as small as 4 x 4 mm with pin counts from 28 to 48 and priced starting at $1.13 for 10,000 units with memory ranging from 32 KB to 64 KB of Flash with 8 KB of RAM. PIC32MK devices are available from 48 to 100 and priced starting at $3.27 for 10,000 units with memory ranging from 256 KB to 1 MB of Flash and 64 KB to 256 KB of RAM.
For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor, or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase products mentioned here visit https://www.microchip.com/motor control or our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.
