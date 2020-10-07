L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 5,147 residential sales transactions were concluded in September 2020. This represents a 42 per cent increase compared to September of last year and a new sales record for a month of September.
Cumulatively since the start of the year, and compared to the same nine-month period in 2019, the real estate market in the Montreal CMA has finally recovered all the transactions lost in early spring due to the COVID-19 confinement measures.
"With an average selling time of only 46 days in the Montreal area, a new record has been broken for a month of September, reflecting extremely tight market conditions in favour of sellers, including for properties that are less desirable in normal times," said Charles Brant, the QPAREB’s director of market analysis.
Sales by geographic area
Sales by property category
Prices
Number of properties for sale
