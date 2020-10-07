TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Windfall continues to grow in scale with impressive results flowing in from the Lynx deposit. Today’s new intersections are all from outside the published resource area and include 15 intercepts with uncut average grades of over one oz/t. The ongoing expansion drilling continues to show the incredible upside growth potential of our deposit.”

The table below shows intercepts located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). These intercepts either expand the resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone/corridor but not yet correlated to a specific wireframe. Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 110 intercepts in 43 drill holes and 24 wedges.

Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: 391 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, 70 metres toward surface from wireframe Lynx_361, in OSK-W-20-2133-W2; 142 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2307; 86.0 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-20-0341A; 73.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0470; 54.4 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2252-W2; and 49.8 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2292. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t) cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-17-1258971.7973.72.03.33 Lynx 4
Lynx
including971.7972.71.06.56 
OSK-W-18-1727782.9784.92.012.7 LynxLynx
OSK-W-19-1857-W111301.81304.62.87.39 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-2100-W41212.51214.72.25.22 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1242.01244.02.06.47 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2101664.4667.02.65.48 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2133-W2783.6786.02.439131.1Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
including784.2784.60.42260100
OSK-W-20-2139-W71081.01083.52.59.53 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1081.01081.90.926.1 
OSK-W-20-2139-W8543.0545.02.06.68 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including543.5544.40.914.5 
OSK-W-20-2139-W101196.01198.02.011.7 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1196.01197.11.121.3 
OSK-W-19-2169893.9895.92.05.59 Lynx 4
Lynx
including894.7895.30.618.2 
 1256.31258.42.115.8 Lynx 4
Lynx
including1257.51258.40.936.2 
OSK-W-20-2170-W61384.01386.42.46.70 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-217329.031.02.03.07 F11F11
OSK-W-19-2177200.0202.02.03.10 F11F11
OSK-W-20-2197-W2768.7771.42.710.3 Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
including769.7770.71.026.0 
 1045.01047.02.05.66 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-20-2217-W2860.0862.02.014.0 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including860.0860.50.555.6 
OSK-W-20-2217-W3830.0832.32.37.53 Lynx_363
Triple Lynx
including831.0831.40.426.8 
 1111.71114.02.316.4 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1113.51114.00.566.3 
OSK-W-20-2249730.0732.02.05.66 Lynx SW
Lynx
including730.5730.90.422.8 
OSK-W-20-22501002.21005.02.818.115.6Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1002.21002.50.3123100
OSK-W-20-2250-W11009.01011.12.15.08 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2250-W21024.71028.03.328.8 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1026.41027.00.663.0 
OSK-W-20-2250-W3714.0716.52.514.7 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2250-W4727.7734.56.84.58 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including727.7728.40.710.3 
and730.5731.00.512.0 
 855.4858.02.66.29 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including857.2858.00.818.6 
OSK-W-20-2252-W2812.0814.02.07.64 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 817.2822.04.854.410.4Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including817.2817.50.3804100
OSK-W-20-2252-W3824.3829.75.43.58 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 845.1847.12.04.01 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2253387.5389.52.04.30 Caribou CorridorCaribou
OSK-W-20-2256870.0872.82.89.81 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2256-W2815.0817.02.03.17 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2260-W21091.01093.02.06.47 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1091.41092.10.718.1 
 1174.41176.52.19.43 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1176.01176.50.528.0 
OSK-W-20-226394.096.02.08.58 Bobcat
Bobcat
including94.095.01.016.9 
 106.7108.82.16.12 Bobcat
Bobcat
including108.0108.80.814.1 
 710.0712.02.042.621.4Lynx SW
Lynx
including711.2711.60.4206100
OSK-W-20-22661027.41029.52.15.58 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1028.71029.00.333.1 
OSK-W-20-2266-W1776.8779.22.45.73 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including778.0779.21.211.1 
 797.3799.32.03.08 Lynx_364Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2266-W2717.4719.42.019.9 Lynx_363Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-226750.452.82.415.4 Bobcat
Bobcat
including51.051.50.546.4 
OSK-W-20-2268-W1737.1739.32.27.46 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including738.3739.00.719.0 
 819.0821.32.327.4 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including819.0820.01.045.7 
 1027.01029.02.06.70 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1027.41028.20.816.5 
OSK-W-20-2268-W2999.01001.02.05.08 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-226997.399.52.28.21 Bobcat
Bobcat
including98.098.40.430.8 
 518.2520.62.43.37 Lynx SWLynx
 886.0888.02.014.0 Lynx SW
Lynx
including886.5886.80.392.5 
OSK-W-20-2271809.6815.25.66.69 Lynx
Lynx
including814.2815.21.017.4 
 841.1843.12.018.2 Lynx
Lynx
including842.1843.11.035.0 
 877.0879.02.05.36 Lynx
Lynx
including877.9878.20.327.8 
OSK-W-20-2272683.0685.12.113.0 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including683.0683.90.929.7 
OSK-W-20-2273706.7708.72.08.32 Lynx_363
Triple Lynx
including706.7707.20.522.4 
 1013.81017.33.54.78 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1015.11015.50.416.1 
OSK-W-20-22801013.21016.73.55.23 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1013.81014.20.426.7 
and1016.41016.70.311.3 
 1084.71087.02.34.27 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2280-W11090.01092.02.011.8 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2282308.4310.82.46.13 Bobcat
Bobcat
including309.0309.50.516.6 
OSK-W-20-2283808.0813.45.433.529.0Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including810.8811.30.573.1 
and811.7812.00.3182100
 819.0821.02.07.27 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including819.6820.00.424.1 
 823.2825.52.34.30 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including823.6824.40.810.6 
 1001.01003.22.244.823.6Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1002.71003.20.5194100
 1018.01020.02.019.3 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1018.91019.50.654.4 
OSK-W-20-2288467.0469.82.88.13 Lynx SW
Lynx
including467.0467.40.438.9 
OSK-W-20-2292390.0392.02.07.18 Lynx
Lynx
including391.7392.00.319.3 
 835.4837.82.44.47 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 845.0847.02.011.8 Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
including845.8846.30.541.0 
 882.0884.02.08.01 Lynx_364
Triple Lynx
including883.0884.01.015.7 
 1007.21009.22.049.821Lynx_372
Triple Lynx
including1008.81009.20.4244100
OSK-W-20-2295651.2658.06.812.4 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including652.4652.70.328.7 
and653.4654.00.645.9 
and656.1656.70.656.9 
 891.7893.72.011.6 Lynx SW
Triple Lynx
including891.7892.71.023.0 
OSK-W-20-2295-W1648.6651.42.845.130.1Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including650.0650.70.7160100
OSK-W-20-2298169.0171.72.77.41 Bobcat
Bobcat
including169.0169.70.720.2 
 245.0247.02.06.59 Bobcat
Bobcat
including245.0245.70.718.4 
 373.0375.02.016.7 Lynx SW
Lynx
including373.8374.30.565.2 
OSK-W-20-2305630.8635.04.24.47 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including634.0635.01.09.32 
 876.0878.32.310.7 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including877.6878.30.731.6 
 882.2884.62.443.018.0Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including883.4883.80.4250100
OSK-W-20-2306137.8140.02.24.30 BobcatBobcat
 147.1149.42.33.12 BobcatBobcat
 275.0277.32.38.58 Bobcat
Bobcat
including275.8276.50.720.7 
 386.1388.32.23.94 Lynx SW
Lynx
including386.6387.00.411.5 
OSK-W-20-2307689.6691.92.314275.8Lynx_341
Lynx
including690.0690.40.4413100
OSK-W-20-231069.772.02.335.613.8Mallard_5200
Mallard
including70.871.10.3267100
OSK-W-20-231285.087.32.37.19 Mallard
Mallard
including85.786.20.525.4 
OSK-W-20-232490.092.52.58.43 MallardMallard
WST-20-0135293.0295.12.135.119.2Lynx SW
Lynx
including293.7294.10.4184100
 351.8354.72.93.15 Lynx SW

Lynx


including351.8352.30.58.55 
and354.1354.70.67.76 
 360.4362.62.213.4 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including360.4361.41.028.9 
 397.3399.42.123.614.5Lynx SW
Lynx
including397.8398.10.3164100
WST-20-0318377.4379.62.28.05 Lynx SWLynx
 463.3466.02.79.06 Lynx 4Lynx
WST-20-0339199.1202.23.14.57 Lynx HWLynx
WST-20-0341A306.1308.22.186.019.9Lynx SW
Lynx
including306.1306.50.4447100
 346.1348.12.010.6 Lynx SW
Lynx
including347.3347.70.450.2 
WST-20-0345361.7363.92.23.75 Caribou corridor
Caribou
including362.3363.10.89.43 
WST-20-0400158.0160.22.211.2 Lynx_301
Lynx
including159.0160.21.219.7 
WST-20-0411148.2150.42.238.136.1Lynx HW
Lynx
including149.2149.90.7107100
WST-20-0412155.0157.22.23.06 Lynx_328
Lynx
including156.9157.20.311.2 
WST-20-0417190.6192.62.022.4 Lynx
Lynx
including190.6191.20.641.5 
 428.2430.22.04.06 Lynx 4Lynx
WST-20-0423125.0127.02.05.23 Lynx
Lynx
including125.0125.70.714.9 
WST-20-0459204.3206.42.120.6 Lynx SW
Lynx
including205.9206.40.576.2 
WST-20-0462171.0173.02.040.4 Lynx
Lynx
including171.5172.51.079.1 
 454.0456.02.03.50 Lynx_336
Lynx
including454.0454.80.88.19 
 638.9643.24.33.82 Lynx
Lynx
including638.9639.60.712.6 
WST-20-047086.288.22.073.815.0Lynx
Lynx
including87.587.80.3492100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-17-1258126-51112845297254352114163275
OSK-W-18-1727331-6181045346154350403963625
OSK-W-19-1857-W11108-58138545352554357044054000
OSK-W-19-2100-W4122-47126045309554357264233650
OSK-W-19-210118-6890945342654347793963475
OSK-W-19-2169130-50126845321554355124103650
OSK-W-19-2173156-4623445218254357224072850
OSK-W-19-2177153-5139645245454359974063225
OSK-W-20-2133-W2118-49113945308054355314173525
OSK-W-20-2139-W7115-52116445298054355494203450
OSK-W-20-2139-W8115-52112545298054355494203450
OSK-W-20-2139-W10115-52121245298054355494203450
OSK-W-20-2170-W6128-59140745342554356574133900
OSK-W-20-2197-W2121-48106445308754355264173550
OSK-W-20-2217-W2134-4889345294454355654183425
OSK-W-20-2217-W3134-48112845294454355654183425
OSK-W-20-2249132-5675945277554351924113100
OSK-W-20-2250132-57106445312954355054193575
OSK-W-20-2250-W1132-57106045312954355054193575
OSK-W-20-2250-W2132-57113445312954355054193575
OSK-W-20-2250-W3132-57117045312954355054193575
OSK-W-20-2250-W4132-57100545312954355054193575
OSK-W-20-2252-W2129-54119445324154356944153750
OSK-W-20-2252-W3129-53106245324154356944153750
OSK-W-20-2253128-5492445283154353264133225
OSK-W-20-2256125-51117945316054356864143675
OSK-W-20-2256-W2125-5195745316054356864143675
OSK-W-20-2260-W2127-48119145320154356674133700
OSK-W-20-2263128-49102945292654351874133225
OSK-W-20-2266128-55105045306754354784183500
OSK-W-20-2266-W1128-55111645306754354784183500
OSK-W-20-2266-W2128-55113145306754354784183500
OSK-W-20-2267135-526645297254352104163275
OSK-W-20-2268-W1127-55107345314854354884183575
OSK-W-20-2268-W2127-55103845314854354884183575
OSK-W-20-2269133-5093345297254352104163275
OSK-W-20-2271120-53124745346254356834103950
OSK-W-20-2272149-45100445296754352654123300
OSK-W-20-2273129-51105945306754354784173500
OSK-W-20-2280127-58116145330454356394153775
OSK-W-20-2280-W1127-58117045330454356394153775
OSK-W-20-2282148-5658845287554351814093175
OSK-W-20-2283135-50115145299754356074253500
OSK-W-20-2288146-5174945287554351814093175
OSK-W-20-2292125-54105945303754355634203525
OSK-W-20-2295132-5198745293854354724153375
OSK-W-20-2295-W1132-5196045293854354724153375
OSK-W-20-2298137-5059645284754350594073100
OSK-W-20-2305124-5591145302654354084133425
OSK-W-20-2306152-5553145287254351554073175
OSK-W-20-2307124-5487845339754355574133825
OSK-W-20-2310333-5114445197054348354072225
OSK-W-20-2312334-5119245196454348164082225
OSK-W-20-2324334-5116745194454348114062200
WST-20-0135187-5844445322654351251343475
WST-20-0318148-5250245322854351271343475
WST-20-0339146-1829545341054352291143675
WST-20-0341A163-4249345322854351261343475
WST-20-0345136-2140145228254349752632575
WST-20-04001671617245349354352871183775
WST-20-04111563817145345054352641183725
WST-20-04121642416545345054352641173725
WST-20-0417138-5075945322854351261343475
WST-20-0423134-1814245335954352091543625
WST-20-0459153-4757945322754351261353475
WST-20-0462152-5368045322754351251343475
WST-20-0470158918445349354352871183775

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zone
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or in shear zones as replacement, characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Mallard
Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics with felsic porphyritic intrusions and occurs as veins associated with sericite-pyrite ± silica ± chlorite alteration and contains pyrite ranging from trace to 30% and local visible gold.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

