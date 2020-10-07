TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Windfall continues to grow in scale with impressive results flowing in from the Lynx deposit. Today’s new intersections are all from outside the published resource area and include 15 intercepts with uncut average grades of over one oz/t. The ongoing expansion drilling continues to show the incredible upside growth potential of our deposit.”

The table below shows intercepts located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). These intercepts either expand the resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone/corridor but not yet correlated to a specific wireframe. Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 110 intercepts in 43 drill holes and 24 wedges.

Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: 391 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, 70 metres toward surface from wireframe Lynx_361, in OSK-W-20-2133-W2; 142 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2307; 86.0 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-20-0341A; 73.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0470; 54.4 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2252-W2; and 49.8 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2292. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-1258 971.7 973.7 2.0 3.33 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 971.7 972.7 1.0 6.56 OSK-W-18-1727 782.9 784.9 2.0 12.7 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-1857-W11 1301.8 1304.6 2.8 7.39 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2100-W4 1212.5 1214.7 2.2 5.22 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1242.0 1244.0 2.0 6.47 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2101 664.4 667.0 2.6 5.48 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2133-W2 783.6 786.0 2.4 391 31.1 Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including 784.2 784.6 0.4 2260 100 OSK-W-20-2139-W7 1081.0 1083.5 2.5 9.53 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1081.0 1081.9 0.9 26.1 OSK-W-20-2139-W8 543.0 545.0 2.0 6.68 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 543.5 544.4 0.9 14.5 OSK-W-20-2139-W10 1196.0 1198.0 2.0 11.7 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1196.0 1197.1 1.1 21.3 OSK-W-19-2169 893.9 895.9 2.0 5.59 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 894.7 895.3 0.6 18.2 1256.3 1258.4 2.1 15.8 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 1257.5 1258.4 0.9 36.2 OSK-W-20-2170-W6 1384.0 1386.4 2.4 6.70 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2173 29.0 31.0 2.0 3.07 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-2177 200.0 202.0 2.0 3.10 F11 F11 OSK-W-20-2197-W2 768.7 771.4 2.7 10.3 Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including 769.7 770.7 1.0 26.0 1045.0 1047.0 2.0 5.66 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-20-2217-W2 860.0 862.0 2.0 14.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 860.0 860.5 0.5 55.6 OSK-W-20-2217-W3 830.0 832.3 2.3 7.53 Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

including 831.0 831.4 0.4 26.8 1111.7 1114.0 2.3 16.4 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1113.5 1114.0 0.5 66.3 OSK-W-20-2249 730.0 732.0 2.0 5.66 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 730.5 730.9 0.4 22.8 OSK-W-20-2250 1002.2 1005.0 2.8 18.1 15.6 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1002.2 1002.5 0.3 123 100 OSK-W-20-2250-W1 1009.0 1011.1 2.1 5.08 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2250-W2 1024.7 1028.0 3.3 28.8 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1026.4 1027.0 0.6 63.0 OSK-W-20-2250-W3 714.0 716.5 2.5 14.7 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2250-W4 727.7 734.5 6.8 4.58 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 727.7 728.4 0.7 10.3 and 730.5 731.0 0.5 12.0 855.4 858.0 2.6 6.29 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 857.2 858.0 0.8 18.6 OSK-W-20-2252-W2 812.0 814.0 2.0 7.64 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 817.2 822.0 4.8 54.4 10.4 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 817.2 817.5 0.3 804 100 OSK-W-20-2252-W3 824.3 829.7 5.4 3.58 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 845.1 847.1 2.0 4.01 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2253 387.5 389.5 2.0 4.30 Caribou Corridor Caribou OSK-W-20-2256 870.0 872.8 2.8 9.81 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2256-W2 815.0 817.0 2.0 3.17 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2260-W2 1091.0 1093.0 2.0 6.47 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1091.4 1092.1 0.7 18.1 1174.4 1176.5 2.1 9.43 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1176.0 1176.5 0.5 28.0 OSK-W-20-2263 94.0 96.0 2.0 8.58 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 94.0 95.0 1.0 16.9 106.7 108.8 2.1 6.12 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 108.0 108.8 0.8 14.1 710.0 712.0 2.0 42.6 21.4 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 711.2 711.6 0.4 206 100 OSK-W-20-2266 1027.4 1029.5 2.1 5.58 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1028.7 1029.0 0.3 33.1 OSK-W-20-2266-W1 776.8 779.2 2.4 5.73 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 778.0 779.2 1.2 11.1 797.3 799.3 2.0 3.08 Lynx_364 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2266-W2 717.4 719.4 2.0 19.9 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2267 50.4 52.8 2.4 15.4 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 51.0 51.5 0.5 46.4 OSK-W-20-2268-W1 737.1 739.3 2.2 7.46 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 738.3 739.0 0.7 19.0 819.0 821.3 2.3 27.4 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 819.0 820.0 1.0 45.7 1027.0 1029.0 2.0 6.70 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1027.4 1028.2 0.8 16.5 OSK-W-20-2268-W2 999.0 1001.0 2.0 5.08 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2269 97.3 99.5 2.2 8.21 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 98.0 98.4 0.4 30.8 518.2 520.6 2.4 3.37 Lynx SW Lynx 886.0 888.0 2.0 14.0 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 886.5 886.8 0.3 92.5 OSK-W-20-2271 809.6 815.2 5.6 6.69 Lynx

Lynx

including 814.2 815.2 1.0 17.4 841.1 843.1 2.0 18.2 Lynx

Lynx

including 842.1 843.1 1.0 35.0 877.0 879.0 2.0 5.36 Lynx

Lynx

including 877.9 878.2 0.3 27.8 OSK-W-20-2272 683.0 685.1 2.1 13.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 683.0 683.9 0.9 29.7 OSK-W-20-2273 706.7 708.7 2.0 8.32 Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

including 706.7 707.2 0.5 22.4 1013.8 1017.3 3.5 4.78 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1015.1 1015.5 0.4 16.1 OSK-W-20-2280 1013.2 1016.7 3.5 5.23 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1013.8 1014.2 0.4 26.7 and 1016.4 1016.7 0.3 11.3 1084.7 1087.0 2.3 4.27 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2280-W1 1090.0 1092.0 2.0 11.8 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2282 308.4 310.8 2.4 6.13 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 309.0 309.5 0.5 16.6 OSK-W-20-2283 808.0 813.4 5.4 33.5 29.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 810.8 811.3 0.5 73.1 and 811.7 812.0 0.3 182 100 819.0 821.0 2.0 7.27 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 819.6 820.0 0.4 24.1 823.2 825.5 2.3 4.30 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 823.6 824.4 0.8 10.6 1001.0 1003.2 2.2 44.8 23.6 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1002.7 1003.2 0.5 194 100 1018.0 1020.0 2.0 19.3 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1018.9 1019.5 0.6 54.4 OSK-W-20-2288 467.0 469.8 2.8 8.13 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 467.0 467.4 0.4 38.9 OSK-W-20-2292 390.0 392.0 2.0 7.18 Lynx

Lynx

including 391.7 392.0 0.3 19.3 835.4 837.8 2.4 4.47 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 845.0 847.0 2.0 11.8 Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including 845.8 846.3 0.5 41.0 882.0 884.0 2.0 8.01 Lynx_364

Triple Lynx

including 883.0 884.0 1.0 15.7 1007.2 1009.2 2.0 49.8 21 Lynx_372

Triple Lynx

including 1008.8 1009.2 0.4 244 100 OSK-W-20-2295 651.2 658.0 6.8 12.4 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 652.4 652.7 0.3 28.7 and 653.4 654.0 0.6 45.9 and 656.1 656.7 0.6 56.9 891.7 893.7 2.0 11.6 Lynx SW

Triple Lynx

including 891.7 892.7 1.0 23.0 OSK-W-20-2295-W1 648.6 651.4 2.8 45.1 30.1 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 650.0 650.7 0.7 160 100 OSK-W-20-2298 169.0 171.7 2.7 7.41 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 169.0 169.7 0.7 20.2 245.0 247.0 2.0 6.59 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 245.0 245.7 0.7 18.4 373.0 375.0 2.0 16.7 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 373.8 374.3 0.5 65.2 OSK-W-20-2305 630.8 635.0 4.2 4.47 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 634.0 635.0 1.0 9.32 876.0 878.3 2.3 10.7 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 877.6 878.3 0.7 31.6 882.2 884.6 2.4 43.0 18.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 883.4 883.8 0.4 250 100 OSK-W-20-2306 137.8 140.0 2.2 4.30 Bobcat Bobcat 147.1 149.4 2.3 3.12 Bobcat Bobcat 275.0 277.3 2.3 8.58 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 275.8 276.5 0.7 20.7 386.1 388.3 2.2 3.94 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 386.6 387.0 0.4 11.5 OSK-W-20-2307 689.6 691.9 2.3 142 75.8 Lynx_341

Lynx

including 690.0 690.4 0.4 413 100 OSK-W-20-2310 69.7 72.0 2.3 35.6 13.8 Mallard_5200

Mallard

including 70.8 71.1 0.3 267 100 OSK-W-20-2312 85.0 87.3 2.3 7.19 Mallard

Mallard

including 85.7 86.2 0.5 25.4 OSK-W-20-2324 90.0 92.5 2.5 8.43 Mallard Mallard WST-20-0135 293.0 295.1 2.1 35.1 19.2 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 293.7 294.1 0.4 184 100 351.8 354.7 2.9 3.15 Lynx SW



Lynx





including 351.8 352.3 0.5 8.55 and 354.1 354.7 0.6 7.76 360.4 362.6 2.2 13.4 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 360.4 361.4 1.0 28.9 397.3 399.4 2.1 23.6 14.5 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 397.8 398.1 0.3 164 100 WST-20-0318 377.4 379.6 2.2 8.05 Lynx SW Lynx 463.3 466.0 2.7 9.06 Lynx 4 Lynx WST-20-0339 199.1 202.2 3.1 4.57 Lynx HW Lynx WST-20-0341A 306.1 308.2 2.1 86.0 19.9 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 306.1 306.5 0.4 447 100 346.1 348.1 2.0 10.6 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 347.3 347.7 0.4 50.2 WST-20-0345 361.7 363.9 2.2 3.75 Caribou corridor

Caribou

including 362.3 363.1 0.8 9.43 WST-20-0400 158.0 160.2 2.2 11.2 Lynx_301

Lynx

including 159.0 160.2 1.2 19.7 WST-20-0411 148.2 150.4 2.2 38.1 36.1 Lynx HW

Lynx

including 149.2 149.9 0.7 107 100 WST-20-0412 155.0 157.2 2.2 3.06 Lynx_328

Lynx

including 156.9 157.2 0.3 11.2 WST-20-0417 190.6 192.6 2.0 22.4 Lynx

Lynx

including 190.6 191.2 0.6 41.5 428.2 430.2 2.0 4.06 Lynx 4 Lynx WST-20-0423 125.0 127.0 2.0 5.23 Lynx

Lynx

including 125.0 125.7 0.7 14.9 WST-20-0459 204.3 206.4 2.1 20.6 Lynx SW

Lynx

including 205.9 206.4 0.5 76.2 WST-20-0462 171.0 173.0 2.0 40.4 Lynx

Lynx

including 171.5 172.5 1.0 79.1 454.0 456.0 2.0 3.50 Lynx_336

Lynx

including 454.0 454.8 0.8 8.19 638.9 643.2 4.3 3.82 Lynx

Lynx

including 638.9 639.6 0.7 12.6 WST-20-0470 86.2 88.2 2.0 73.8 15.0 Lynx

Lynx

including 87.5 87.8 0.3 492 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-1258 126 -51 1128 452972 5435211 416 3275 OSK-W-18-1727 331 -61 810 453461 5435040 396 3625 OSK-W-19-1857-W11 108 -58 1385 453525 5435704 405 4000 OSK-W-19-2100-W4 122 -47 1260 453095 5435726 423 3650 OSK-W-19-2101 18 -68 909 453426 5434779 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2169 130 -50 1268 453215 5435512 410 3650 OSK-W-19-2173 156 -46 234 452182 5435722 407 2850 OSK-W-19-2177 153 -51 396 452454 5435997 406 3225 OSK-W-20-2133-W2 118 -49 1139 453080 5435531 417 3525 OSK-W-20-2139-W7 115 -52 1164 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2139-W8 115 -52 1125 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2139-W10 115 -52 1212 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2170-W6 128 -59 1407 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-20-2197-W2 121 -48 1064 453087 5435526 417 3550 OSK-W-20-2217-W2 134 -48 893 452944 5435565 418 3425 OSK-W-20-2217-W3 134 -48 1128 452944 5435565 418 3425 OSK-W-20-2249 132 -56 759 452775 5435192 411 3100 OSK-W-20-2250 132 -57 1064 453129 5435505 419 3575 OSK-W-20-2250-W1 132 -57 1060 453129 5435505 419 3575 OSK-W-20-2250-W2 132 -57 1134 453129 5435505 419 3575 OSK-W-20-2250-W3 132 -57 1170 453129 5435505 419 3575 OSK-W-20-2250-W4 132 -57 1005 453129 5435505 419 3575 OSK-W-20-2252-W2 129 -54 1194 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2252-W3 129 -53 1062 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2253 128 -54 924 452831 5435326 413 3225 OSK-W-20-2256 125 -51 1179 453160 5435686 414 3675 OSK-W-20-2256-W2 125 -51 957 453160 5435686 414 3675 OSK-W-20-2260-W2 127 -48 1191 453201 5435667 413 3700 OSK-W-20-2263 128 -49 1029 452926 5435187 413 3225 OSK-W-20-2266 128 -55 1050 453067 5435478 418 3500 OSK-W-20-2266-W1 128 -55 1116 453067 5435478 418 3500 OSK-W-20-2266-W2 128 -55 1131 453067 5435478 418 3500 OSK-W-20-2267 135 -52 66 452972 5435210 416 3275 OSK-W-20-2268-W1 127 -55 1073 453148 5435488 418 3575 OSK-W-20-2268-W2 127 -55 1038 453148 5435488 418 3575 OSK-W-20-2269 133 -50 933 452972 5435210 416 3275 OSK-W-20-2271 120 -53 1247 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2272 149 -45 1004 452967 5435265 412 3300 OSK-W-20-2273 129 -51 1059 453067 5435478 417 3500 OSK-W-20-2280 127 -58 1161 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W1 127 -58 1170 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2282 148 -56 588 452875 5435181 409 3175 OSK-W-20-2283 135 -50 1151 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2288 146 -51 749 452875 5435181 409 3175 OSK-W-20-2292 125 -54 1059 453037 5435563 420 3525 OSK-W-20-2295 132 -51 987 452938 5435472 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2295-W1 132 -51 960 452938 5435472 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2298 137 -50 596 452847 5435059 407 3100 OSK-W-20-2305 124 -55 911 453026 5435408 413 3425 OSK-W-20-2306 152 -55 531 452872 5435155 407 3175 OSK-W-20-2307 124 -54 878 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-20-2310 333 -51 144 451970 5434835 407 2225 OSK-W-20-2312 334 -51 192 451964 5434816 408 2225 OSK-W-20-2324 334 -51 167 451944 5434811 406 2200 WST-20-0135 187 -58 444 453226 5435125 134 3475 WST-20-0318 148 -52 502 453228 5435127 134 3475 WST-20-0339 146 -18 295 453410 5435229 114 3675 WST-20-0341A 163 -42 493 453228 5435126 134 3475 WST-20-0345 136 -21 401 452282 5434975 263 2575 WST-20-0400 167 16 172 453493 5435287 118 3775 WST-20-0411 156 38 171 453450 5435264 118 3725 WST-20-0412 164 24 165 453450 5435264 117 3725 WST-20-0417 138 -50 759 453228 5435126 134 3475 WST-20-0423 134 -18 142 453359 5435209 154 3625 WST-20-0459 153 -47 579 453227 5435126 135 3475 WST-20-0462 152 -53 680 453227 5435125 134 3475 WST-20-0470 158 9 184 453493 5435287 118 3775

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zone

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or in shear zones as replacement, characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Bobcat

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Mallard

Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics with felsic porphyritic intrusions and occurs as veins associated with sericite-pyrite ± silica ± chlorite alteration and contains pyrite ranging from trace to 30% and local visible gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

