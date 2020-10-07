FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced the breakout session schedule for the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 virtual worldwide conference. Experts from IBM, Target, Oracle, GridGain, Alluxio, Hazelcast, GigaSpaces, JetBrains, ScaleOut Software and more will be on hand to discuss the latest technologies and best practices for in-memory technology. The free virtual conference takes place October 28-29, 2020.



Organized by GridGain Systems, the 2020 Summit is a virtual technical conference for the worldwide community. Attendees who register for a complimentary In-Memory Computing Summit pass will hear speakers discuss the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions and their role in powering digital transformation. The In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 will feature sessions tailored to the conference tracks of Architecture/Design, Hardware, New Capabilities, Streaming Data and Tales from the Trenches.

The virtual conference will feature 22 breakout sessions on a wide range of topics, including:

Apache Ignite Extensions – Modularization – Saikat Maitra, Principal Engineer, Target

Saikat Maitra, Principal Engineer, Target An Innovative Approach to Progressive Core Modernization in Banking – Venkataraman Balasubramanian Chief Technology Officer at Zafin, and Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer at IBM

Venkataraman Balasubramanian Chief Technology Officer at Zafin, and Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer at IBM Patterns of Domain-Driven Design with In-Memory Data Grids – Randy Stafford, Senior Manager, Oracle

Randy Stafford, Senior Manager, Oracle Analyzing and Debugging Ignite Applications for Performance – Greg Stachnick, Director of Product Management, GridGain

Greg Stachnick, Director of Product Management, GridGain Bridging the Gap Between SQL Engines and Storage for Physical Data Independence – Gene Pang, Head Architect and Founding Engineer, Alluxio, Inc.

Gene Pang, Head Architect and Founding Engineer, Alluxio, Inc. An In-Memory Technology’s Journey to the Cloud – Huseyin BABAL, Software Development Team Lead, Hazelcast

Huseyin BABAL, Software Development Team Lead, Hazelcast Building a Successful Hybrid & Multi-cloud Strategy with an In-Memory Data Fabric – Yoav Einav, Vice President of Product, GigaSpaces

Yoav Einav, Vice President of Product, GigaSpaces Hyper-Parameter Tuning and Distributed Stacking with Apache Ignite Machine Learning – Alexey Zinoviev, Machine Learning Engineer, JetBrains

Sponsorship Opportunities

The In-Memory Computing Summits are sponsored by leading technology vendors. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available. Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers. Current sponsors include:

Platinum – GridGain, IBM, MemVerge/Intel, Oracle

Gold – ScaleOut Software

Bronze – CJ Olivenetworks, Tech Mahindra

Association – Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. Follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.