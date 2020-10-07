VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its wastewater energy systems can now be used to alert residents and owners if their building is a source of the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes outbreaks of COVID-19.



Using a small valve installed on the SHARC Energy PIRANHA HC wastewater recovery energy system, a building manager can easily collect a small sample of a building’s wastewater in seconds and send it out to a licensed facility for testing of the virus that causes COVID-19 outbreaks.

SHARC Energy is also pleased to announce that a residential complex in North Vancouver, British Columbia, now using one of the Company’s PIRANHA HC heat recovery units, will be taking a sample of its building’s wastewater and will send it out for independent testing, to ensure its residents are aware whether or not their building is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

SHARC Energy has a unique ability in the industry to facilitate these COVID-19 early-warning alerts because it eliminates the need for a random test of what may be passing through a normal sewage line, which captures only a moment in time of the wastewater moving through a building.

Instead, SHARC Energy’s thermal-recovery technology collects all of a building’s wastewater in a completely sealed tank, and stores it for as long as 24 hours, ensuring a single sample will deliver a broad sample of a building’s total population, making it a more accurate method of testing for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a building.

This is an important tool for health officials, business owners and residents to ensure they are free of the virus that causes COVID-19, but also to alert of potential hotspots and allow targeted and rapid testing when the virus causing the disease is detected in a building’s population.

“There isn’t another wastewater energy system that can facilitate the testing for SARS-CoV-2 in a building’s population like SHARC Energy can,” said Lynn Mueller. “You don’t have to climb down a manhole cover and take a sample and hope you did it at the right moment, an approach that doesn’t really offer an accurate sample. We collect all the wastewater over a 24-hour period in a sealed tank, which means we can supply a truly representative wastewater sample from a building for testing, so owners and residents can stay safe.”

Mueller added that such a sampling approach of wastewater to detect disease would also be of great benefit to extended care health facilities, hospitals and the hospitality industry, both to alert them to any potential outbreak, but also indicate their disease-control protocols are working.

“This is another important tool in society’s battle to future proof against COVID-19 and other pandemics, and we are the only company that can offer a representative sample to test the health of a building,” said SHARC CEO Lynn Mueller. “Wherever a SHARC wastewater system is in place in Canada and around the world, we can now help people detect and control this terrible disease and also test for future pandemics and other diseases.”

SHARC Energy does not carry out the COVID-19 tests. Building residents and owners make their own decision on whether to begin testing, though SHARC Energy will ensure the proper valve is available for easy collection of samples for independent testing.

SHARC Energy’s energy units — which recover the thermal energy from water that goes down the drain — are now in place in hotels, residential buildings and district energy systems across Canada in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Lake Louise, Sechelt, Richmond, with more installations expected to be approved. Internationally, SHARC Energy systems are being used in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, with additional systems set for deployment.

