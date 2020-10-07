RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and STILLWATER, Okla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma State University’s ten-person procurement team has reported that it was business as usual through the pandemic thanks to its JAGGAER end-to-end sourcing and procurement solution. OSU has been using JAGGAER for nearly ten years and has conducted around 900 competitive bids with the system. Because the system is paper free there is no need for suppliers to come on site to deliver bids, and the team can work remotely from any location, the OSU team was able to prepare the “Cowboy Family” for the fall semester through the peak of the Covid-19 crisis while eliminating any unnecessary risk.



“We could transition to working from home with rotating staff and never miss a beat because all of the data and applications are available 24/7,” said Scott Schlotthauer, chief procurement officer at OSU since 2015. With comprehensive information about verified and trusted suppliers, OSU was able to make a series of emergency purchases with confidence.

“When I arrived at OSU I was impressed with the efficiency and quality of the JAGGAER technology, especially the ease with which requisitions were turned into purchase orders, the straightforward use of punchout catalogs, receiving and electronic invoicing. All of these things were in place and so I immediately looked for ways to expand the system and build on this success,” said Schlotthauer.

“The Sourcing module was of particular interest because this would enable us to complete the electronic processes from end to end,” he added.

Following Schlotthauer’s arrival, electronic sourcing was implemented in just 10 weeks, and OSU was ready to conduct events by the end of 2015. Since then OSU, which comprises a main campus and veterinary college at Stillwater and further institutions at Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Okmulgee, has conducted around 900 sourcing events via JAGGAER.

“We have captured many benefits thanks to the decision we took to extend our JAGGAER implementation to include sourcing. These include transparency, accountability, speed of response and great efficiency with a lean team of 10 people spread across the state. And not least, double-digit cost savings on our electronic sourcing bid events,” reported Schlotthauer.

