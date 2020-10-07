WINDERMERE, FL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the Missouri Dental Association’s (MDA) acceptance of six iCoreConnect SaaS products into the association’s Perks Dentist Business Ally Program: iCoreRx, iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreIT, iCoreCodeGenius.

The MDA is a non-profit, professional organization with more than 2,000 members statewide, representing all areas of dentistry. “These six, interconnected products set up dental practices to increase operational speed, gather in-depth analytics for business growth and incorporate managed IT services specific to the dental industry,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott.



Members and consumers call on the Missouri Dental Association because they need help finding a resource for a specific situation. “We initially looked at iCoreRx for its integrated e-Prescribing functionality,” states MDA Treasurer Dr. Jon Copeland, DDS. “Once we understood the depth of services offered by iCoreConnect, we wanted to expand the offerings to make each of these resources accessible to our members.”



The MDA Perks Program Dentist Business Ally partnership includes:

- iCoreRx: Electronic prescribing software

- iCoreExchange: HIPAA-compliant email

- iCoreDental: Practice management system

- iCoreHuddle: Practice revenue optimizer

- iCoreIT: Managed IT services

- iCoreCodeGenius: Dental medical cross-coding

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers.

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment responding to the market has resulted in agreements with the following organizations:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Mississippi Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Missouri Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreIT, iCoreCodeGenius)

- Montana Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreDental, iCoreExchange, iCoreHuddle)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

- Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Oregon Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx, iCoreIT)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

About Missouri Dental Association

The MDA is a non-profit, professional organization with more than 2,000 members statewide, representing all areas of dentistry. Founded in 1865, the MDA is a unified organization of individual members committed to the highest quality of care for the public and a resource for advocacy, education, communication, information and fellowship. The MDA is a state component of a tripartite association where members belong to the American Dental Association and their local component society . The Association is governed by a 16-member board and has eight executive office staff to serve its members.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

