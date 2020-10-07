ETF outperforms S&P 500 by 11.34% in first year by seeking to eliminate losing stocks; Accumulates $78 million in assets



NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: XOUT ), an award-winning smart beta equity ETF launched by GraniteShares and XOUT Capital® , celebrates one year on the market.

Since inception, XOUT has gathered more than $78 million in assets under management (AUM). The ETF is up 27.90% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s 16.56% return since fund launch, resulting in an outperformance of 11.34%. This outperformance validated XOUT’s investing thesis of eliminating vulnerable companies amid the economic quagmire of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched on Oct. 7, 2019 , XOUT takes a novel approach to passive ETF investing by seeking to avoid losers being disrupted by technological innovation, rather than picking winners. The XOUT methodology examines the 500 largest U.S. companies and excludes the bottom 250 stocks deemed most at risk using a rules-based, quantitative-driven framework.

Across four quarters of performance, the top 10 eliminated stocks from XOUT collectively underperformed the market by 23.67%. Consistently X’ed OUT stocks included AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Exxon and Verizon. The three largest detractors of shareholder value in 2020 were J.P. Morgan, Exxon and Wells Fargo, together eradicating over $435 billion in value — XOUT successfully protected investors from owning these lagging stocks during its 2020 investment window. The elimination of these three stocks alone enabled investors to outperform the market by 1.52% year-to-date.

“Technological adaptiveness before the pandemic was simply a competitive advantage,” said David Barse, Founder and CEO of XOUT Capital. “Now, it has become an absolute necessity for companies to succeed in the short and long term. By avoiding lagging companies, XOUT outperformed the broader market and taken substantially less risk in the process.”

The ETF outpaced the S&P 500 by the greatest extent in down markets as leaving out the stock market’s worst offenders dampened volatility. XOUT reduced the February/March stock market drawdown by 2% while recovering its previous highs two months earlier than the market overall.

“We are pleased XOUT’s innovative and intuitive investment strategy has struck a chord with investors who are seeking both alpha generation and downside protection,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “With one year under its belt, XOUT has shown that what you leave out of your portfolio may be more important than what you put in.”

Earlier this year, XOUT was named the “Best New Smart Beta ETF” as part of the 2019 ETF.com Awards. This accolade recognizes the “most important” smart beta or factor ETF brought to market in 2019 that uses a quantitative, research-driven approach to attempt to deliver superior long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

About GraniteShares

Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares is an independent and fully funded exchange-traded fund (ETF) company that seeks to launch disruptive ETFs. GraniteShares' focus is on products that bring the excitement back to investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

About XOUT Capital®

XOUT Capital® (“XOUT”) is an index company specializing in identifying which companies not to own or “XOUT” in an index. XOUT’s first index, the XOUT U.S. Large Cap Index (ticker: XOUTTR), evaluates the 500 largest U.S. companies and determines how each company is addressing the challenges of technological disruption. While most investors focus on the disruptors, XOUT focuses on eliminating the disruptees.

