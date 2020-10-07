Burleson, Texas, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has re-opened, post covid, its first brick and mortar Healthy Joe’s location in the Tribeca neighborhood of NYC.



As previously announced, Healthy Joe’s is a fast-casual restaurant offering up delicious handcrafted dishes that are run through a 500 degree conveyor oven, toasting the meals to perfection. Menu categories include, oven toasted subs, toasted bowls, hot topped salads, and Joe’s Faves – a lineup of signature menu items that include: a grass fed sirloin steak and grilled halloumi cheese toast, the Impossibly Sloppy made with Impossible™ plant based protein and Avocado Toast made with Joe’s handcrafted Avocado Smash, queso fresco and pepitas. Guests can select their premium proteins for all salads and bowls. Proteins include all natural, antibiotic free chicken, grass fed steak sirloin, Norwegian wild caught salmon and Impossible™ plant-based protein.

The new brand is sourcing its fresh baked French rolls and eight grain bread from Orwashers, a renowned bakery that has been serving fresh artisan breads to the New York City area since 1916. The breads are delivered fresh daily and guests have the option of white or multigrain whole wheat when ordering an oven toasted sub. Healthy Joe’s beverage selection includes fresh brewed iced teas in a variety of flavors, fresh made lemonades made with natural sweeteners and a coffee selection including Nitro cold brew, all available at the HjO tea bar.

The décor inside of the Healthy Joe’s dining room is a unique display of murals painted by students of the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) located a few short blocks away from the restaurant. Pops of color throughout provide a bright and inviting space for guests to dine for lunch or dinner.

To celebrate the official reopening, Healthy Joe’s will be rolling out a “Cheater” menu. The cheater menu will include items like decadent Five Cheese Mac n’ Cheater, Five Cheese Grilled Cheater, and Cheater Cheesecake. The location will support a contactless ordering kiosk which will help support social distancing and aid in keeping our customers and staff safe. Additionally, the company has rolled out Revel, a new Point of Sale (POS) system for the brand. The Tribeca location will reopen featuring outdoor dining as well as 25% indoor capacity to meet NYC safety guidelines.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “We are thrilled to officially announce the reopening of Healthy Joe’s Tribeca after being closed for six months due to covid. We believe Tribeca is a great location to cater to families looking for healthier food items served quickly. The Tribeca location is our downtown NYC headquarters and will act as a host kitchen for our MMG Burger Bar concept – a lineup of healthier and decadent burger options in the near future. Using space and resources efficiently is a top priority for our company and we believe MMG Burger Bar will be well served in downtown NYC.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:





Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:

marketing@musclemakergrill.com