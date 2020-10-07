ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Kalmbach Feeds will use Sage X3 to support the company’s continued growth, while enriching business decision making with real-time data analytics.



With the implementation of Sage X3 now operational, Kalmbach Feeds aims to scale operations geographically over the coming years. Coupled with deep integration support from Sage, Sage X3 assists Kalmbach Feeds with extracting actionable insights from its data, unifying its data-driven strategy across business operations and driving digital transformation efforts forward.

“The selection of Sage X3 was a clear choice for our business after looking at the options,” said Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds. “It was vital for us to find a highly customizable solution that would allow us to manage our growing business while also allowing the flexibility to remain true to how we’ve been serving customers for over 50 years. That flexibility and strong value made Sage the best fit for us, and we look forward to continuing to grow and scale with Sage as our trusted partner for years to come.”

Prior to the implementation of Sage X3, Kalmbach Feeds was operating on an internally built enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. As the company grew geographically, it found that the legacy technology wasn’t able to keep up, even with the addition of bolt-on services.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide a fantastic family organization like Kalmbach Feeds the customization and flexibility of Sage X3, which is tightly coupled across the framework of their operations,” said Nancy Harris, Managing Director, Sage North America. “We look forward to years of partnership and shared success as they continue to grow their business.”

Sage X3 interfaces with nine additional industry specific systems in the Kalmbach environment. Sage X3’s advanced capabilities enable Kalmbach to deliver accurate, real-time reporting faster than ever before, streamline its supply chain and manage the company’s various business units and plants more efficiently.

