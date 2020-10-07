REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today highlighted the broad cloud-native, analytics functionality across DevSecOps use cases, running on its Continuous Intelligence Platform™, as part of the opening keynote by President and CEO at Ramin Sayar during company’s fourth annual Illuminate user conference. Sumo Logic’s offerings have grown to span multiple solution areas across operations intelligence -- including application management, microservices management, multi-cloud management and web/edge management; security intelligence -- including audit and compliance management, security analytics and cloud SIEM; and a new ecosystem business intelligence solution for DevOps, called Software Development Optimization. Sayar also highlighted updates to its differentiated cloud economics licensing and packaging model, called Cloud Flex.
Sumo Logic also announced a number of new solution enhancements including general availability of the Sumo Logic Observability solution for DevSecOps, and additional enhancements to its cloud-native, security intelligence solution.
“Digital transformation is now at the forefront of all companies of every size from every industry, and the need to build reliable, secure digital services is more critical than ever,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. “Digital and cloud transformation requires the migration, modernization and development of new workloads, all of which require modern management and analytics capabilities, while also being secure given the vast amount of growing threats. The challenge is these services that run as modern applications are highly complex and difficult to manage without real-time analytics to drive comprehensive observability for DevSecOps teams. That means it requires the ability to monitor, detect, isolate, diagnose, troubleshoot and remediate issues in real-time for these constantly changing and complex environments. Sumo Logic enables companies to quickly know the what, where, why and how of these issues in real-time to ensure their customer experiences remain reliable, performant and secure.”
Operations Intelligence Suite: Observability to Drive Reliability
The shift from a siloed monitoring-only approach to observability is realized through reliability that ensures the security, performance and availability across the application stack. Sumo Logic’s Observability solutions provide enterprises with a unified view of real-time analytics across a vast amount of application and infrastructure logs, metrics, traces and metadata. Existing and enhanced offerings include:
Security Intelligence Suite: Adoption of Cloud SIEM, Security Analytics, and Audit and Compliance in the SOC Grows as Cloud Migration Acceleration Continues
The challenges security professionals and the security operations center (SOC) are facing on the path to modernizing security practices and policies remain front and center, as enterprises of all sizes shift to a new security architecture to address the challenges of defending evolving threats. The struggle to effectively manage the vast amounts of growing volumes of security alerts and the complexities associated with traditional SIEMs, are driving the demand for a new approach to effectively address challenges for security practitioners and the SOC through cloud-native SIEMs combined with security automation capabilities. Sumo Logic unveiled new updates to its cloud SIEM including:
Sumo Logic continues to see broad adoption of its Compliance and Audit, Security Analytics and Cloud SIEM solutions with customers such as Clorox, Greensky, SEGA Europe and Sykes who are all speaking at Illuminate 2020 today.
Business Intelligence Suite: Redefined for the Modern Application Development Ecosystem with Software Development Optimization
As digital businesses continue to modernize their organizational models and software development processes to improve the way they architect, develop, manage and secure modern applications, they must now rely more than ever on specific business key performance indicators (KPIs) to manage and track success. These metrics include deployment frequency, lead time (the time it takes to go from code commit to completed production deployment), mean time to resolution and failure rates and more. Since company innovation cycles often comprise multiple software delivery pipelines, getting the right level of insights without analytics across all the pipelines is very difficult and requires a lot of manual work.
Sumo Logic today announced the general availability of its Software Development Optimization (SDO) solution, a new business intelligence offering that integrates and analyzes data from multiple DevOps tools to give developers real-time insights into software development pipelines. The solution was developed in partnership with various key ecosystem partners and provides engineering organizations of all sizes and maturity, the ability to benchmark and optimize their software development and delivery performance against industry standard DORA metrics to better understand the health of their innovation cycles. With SDO, data across disparate DevOps tools is captured in real-time and automatically enriched, normalized and correlated across the entire DevOps lifecycle. By unifying fragmented data sets generated by software development and delivery tools, DevOps, engineering and business leaders gain the continuous intelligence needed for data-driven decisions to drive faster innovation cycles and better team collaboration that lead to reliable, performant and secure customer experiences.
The Sumo Logic SDO solution is free to existing customers and has already been adopted by a number of customers and also comes with out of the box integrations to Jira, GitHub, Jenkins, Bitbucket, PagerDuty and OpsGenie and can also be easily extended to other popular tools like Azure DevOps, GitLab, CircleCI and more.
Cloud Economics to Fit Every Budget
As more businesses make the shift to digital, the data generated by applications and infrastructure is growing at an extraordinary pace. The reality is the bigger the volume of data being generated, the higher the cost it is to derive value from it. Sumo Logic continues to demonstrate its commitment to push the boundaries of innovation, by making data and analytics more economical with its Cloud Flex licensing model. Earlier this year the company announced:
Sumo Logic has seen broad adoption of these innovations across companies of all digital and cloud maturities, sizes and use cases, providing limitless choices and the flexibility to maximize value from a single continuous intelligence platform, while controlling costs and increasing ROI.
