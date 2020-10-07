ISLANDIA, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the launch of Hoot™ Meetings, a next-generation video-first online meeting tool for the modern workplace.



Built on browser-based Web RTC technology, Hoot Meetings delivers an integrated audio, video, and web experience. Users can start and join meetings from desktop, mobile devices, and video endpoints, as well as from industry-leading team collaboration solutions, all without downloads or plug-ins. This easy accessibility supports increased productivity and collaboration.

The recent global shift to remote working and the increase in virtual meetings has highlighted the critical importance of security for business decision makers. Hoot Meetings is built with the most current and best available security-based technology, providing a single, easy-to-use solution for today’s workforce that is available in several high-value subscription packages.

“We intentionally prioritized security above all else when developing Hoot Meetings. The solution delivers high-level security at every touchpoint, including account registration, in-meeting user controls, feature customization, and design and access,” said Rob Bellmar, President of Product and Strategy, Intrado Enterprise Collaboration. “Our customers will enjoy the benefits of a reliable, on-demand hosted platform without the high costs, infrastructure burden, and inflexibility of traditional economic models.”

Intrado, known for decades as a leading provider of global audio conferencing, is on a mission to expand the breadth of its proprietary unified communications portfolio. Built on cloud-based technology, Hoot Meetings delivers a comprehensive video-first user experience that provides a first-rate meeting solution for users, whether joining via VoIP or traditional PSTN.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone for Intrado. We are very excited to introduce our proprietary video-first collaboration solution. At the same time, we know that when it comes to meeting solutions, regardless of how well the user interface is designed or how many features a solution has, audio quality is critical to a great meeting experience,” said Patty Watson, President of Intrado Enterprise Collaboration. “VoIP and bandwidth are not available in every geographic location. That’s why Hoot Meetings leverages the unique strength of Intrado’s ubiquitous global cloud audio network, ensuring our customers will always have audio access.”

Recent acquisitions and investments in the Company’s Hoot platform will enable Intrado to expand its fully supported UCaaS services to a broader base of midmarket and smaller organizations around the world. “We are extremely proud of Hoot Meetings and what it signifies as the critical next step for Intrado’s new generation of proprietary UCaaS tools,” continued Watson.

