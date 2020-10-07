FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company which serves tax and accounting firms, today announces the launch of its new brand. Formerly AccountingTax.com, the company has rebranded to bring all products and services under one all-encompassing new name as part of its strategy to help tax and accounting firms transition from compliance to advisory services. The company has also launched a beta version of its tax planning and client collaboration software.



Corvee offers:

Software – Cloud-based products for tax planning, client collaboration and payments

Growth and Development Programs – Coaching, training and events to help clients increase revenue and profit margins while building a professional team

Advisor Partnership – Strategies and solutions for offering and delivering tax-advantaged wealth management to clients



“While the company has experienced tremendous success in the past, this rebrand enables us to be better aligned for the future so we can offer all of our products and services under one all-encompassing brand,” states Sarah Schariest, VP of marketing at Corvee. “The upcoming tax planning software release will provide our clients with an industry-changing way to provide tax planning services in a highly-efficient manner, and we look forward to sharing it with the market at large.”

The company’s tax planning software is currently in beta testing. The new software release will allow users to scan their clients’ tax returns, collect vital information via custom questionnaires, analyze estimated tax savings and prepare tax plan proposals for their clients – all within a matter of minutes. A full launch of the software will be coming in the fall of 2020.

“Using Corvee Tax Planning software easily saves tens of thousands of dollars for each of my tax preparation clients,” states Corvee client and tax planning software beta user James Rainwater, CPA. “When I tried to do tax planning before Corvee, I could only analyze a few strategies and getting clients to pay wasn’t easy. Corvee software enables hundreds of tax planning strategy combinations in minutes and exports directly to proposals and plans that show my clients the value.”

In addition to tax planning software, Corvee offers growth and development programs that help firms transition from compliance to advisory services.

“We recently surveyed 155 of our clients and found that, on average, they saw an 88.82% increase in cash revenue from 2016 to 2020, which is something we’re really proud of, especially considering the 2018 AICPA National MAP Survey shows the median growth rate of all firms to be 4.2% annually,” states Andrew Argue, CPA, CEO of Corvee. “We’re looking forward to continuing to help accounting and tax firms experience unprecedented growth as we bring all of our products and services under one umbrella.”

For more information and to see the company’s new website, visit www.corvee.com .

About Corvee

Corvee empowers accounting and tax professionals with a suite of solutions designed to build, grow and optimize their firms. The company works with firms in the specialties of tax, accounting and financial advising. Corvee provides a bundle of solutions for each specialty including tax planning and client collaboration software, firm growth and development programs and the ability to become or partner with a financial advisor to offer tax-advantaged wealth management to clients. Built with the help of on-staff tax and accounting experts, the all-in-one suite is designed to help firms increase revenue, profitability and efficiency, while providing the highest value to their clients. For more information, please visit www.corvee.com . Connect with Corvee via its b log , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Accounting Edge Marketing for Corvee

vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com

651.552.7753