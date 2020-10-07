WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Group on Health has honored 39 large employers with 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards. The awards were presented at the Business Group’s virtual Workforce Strategy 2020 Conference.
Now in its 16th year, the Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards recognize employers with exceptional commitment to improving their employees’ overall well-being, productivity and quality of life. The awards program incorporates a wide range of well-being contributors including financial security, mental and physical health, social connectedness and community involvement.
Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO, Business Group on Health, commented: “We are pleased to recognize these companies for their dedication to the health and well-being of their employees and families. This year was especially difficult for companies as they faced many challenges to keep their workers engaged, productive and healthy. Our awards program is just one way to recognize those at the forefront of delivering innovative, effective health and well-being programs.”
LuAnn Heinen, Vice President, Business Group on Health, commented: “Congratulations to all of our U.S. and global winning companies. These organizations demonstrate an unmatched commitment to providing world-class programs that support the work, life and health needs of their employees.”
Winners of the 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards include:
PLATINUM
American Express
Atrium Health
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
CNO Financial Group
Dell Technologies
Delta Air Lines
Erie Insurance
EY*
Geisinger
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Humana Inc.
JLL
Kaiser Permanente
LabCorp*
Merck & Co., Inc.
Texas Health Resources
The Hartford
UnitedHealth Group
GOLD
AT&T
Chevron
Cigna
IDEXX
Nestlé
OhioHealth
Target Corporation
The Nielsen Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific*
Unilever
UPMC
Unum
SILVER
American Airlines, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Bon Secours Mercy Health *
Brown Brothers Harriman*
DTE Energy
Eaton
PwC*
Quest Diagnostics
University of Virginia
*denotes first time winner
Business Group on Health also presented Special Recognition awards to three companies that have demonstrated exceptional engagement and impact within one area of well-being:
Financial Security
Dell Technologies
Mental Health
IDEXX
Social Determinants of Health
The Nielsen Company
Global Distinction Award
The Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Global Distinction program recognizes companies with established approaches to positively impacting the physical, psychological and emotional health, well-being and productivity of their global employees and their dependents. A Global Distinction award was presented to:
Eaton – Mexico
About Business Group on Health
Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries.
