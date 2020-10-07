Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water pipeline leak detection systems market generated $1.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing scarcity of water across the globe and aging water infrastructure drive the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. However, high cost associated with the water pipeline leak detection systems is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of digital survey systems and computerized systems for water pipeline leak detection is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Major water pipeline leak detection systems manufacturers across the globe have stopped their manufacturing activities due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Government initiatives such as “Jal Jeevan mission” have been launched by the Government of India to provide pipelined fresh water to every household in the country by 2024. Due to this, the demand for water pipeline leak detection system is expected to surge.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market based on location, equipment type, pipe material, end-user, and region.

Based on location, the underground segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the over ground segment.

Based on equipment type, the acoustic segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses the non-acoustic segment.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Atmos International Limited, Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Ovarro Limited, Mueller Water Products Inc., Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, QinetiQ Group plc, Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.), and TTK S.A.S.

