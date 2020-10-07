Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market was pegged at $3.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in genetic testing, reproduction, and fertility-assisted services, development in treatment for chronic diseases, and rise in spending capacity of individuals have boosted the growth of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market. Moreover, the emergence of suitable payment plans supplemented the market growth. However, higher cost of therapies, various legal and ethical issues during collection, and lack of suitably matched donor hamper the market. On the contrary, advancements in therapeutic applications and surge in funds for public storage would open new opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic postponed several medical procedures and during the first phase of the lockdown, various healthcare companies stopped investing in the research and commercialization of cord blood stem cell therapies.

As governments have declared relaxation on the existing dictums, the market is expected to regain its position in a few months.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market is segmented on the basis of storage service, therapeutics, application, and region. Based on storage service, the hybrid cord blood bank segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. However, the private cord blood banks segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

On the basis of therapeutics, the transplant medicine segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. However, the regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total revenue.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cord Blood America, Cordlife Group Limited, Medipost, Cryo-Cell International, Americord Registry, Global Cord Blood Corporation, and Cordvida.





