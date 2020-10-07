Portland, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global TV analytics market generated $1.85 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, business performance, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in utilization of analytics in the TV industry, growth of Android TV, trend of subscription video on demand (SVoD) platforms, and increase in consumer demand for digital original series drive the growth of the global TV analytics market. However, lack of digital infrastructure in emerging countries and lack of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, massive growth of content in OTT industry creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The TV analytics demand would grow during coronavirus outbreak with rise in adoption of subscription video on demand (SVoD) platforms by consumers.

TV analytics has been adopted across the globe to ensure the successful management of the Covid-19 awareness campaign.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global TV analytics market based on component, deployment model, TV transmission type, applications, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, DC Analytics, Google LLC, Adobe Systems Inc., Amobee, Edgeware AB, Tvsquared, Realytics, Clarivoy, and Parrot Analytics.

