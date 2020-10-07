NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired GoHealth Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

The registration statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically the registration statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Shortly after the IPO, the price of GoHealth Class A common stock suffered significant price declines and by September 15, 2020, GoHealth Class A common stock closed at just $12.35 per share - over 40% below the $21 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than two months previously.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

