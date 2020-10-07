NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) and Simon are pleased to announce an agreement to launch COVID-19 testing sites in the parking lots of 165 Simon properties in the U.S. This collaboration will feature a network of COVID-19 testing sites that will be rolled out across the United States.

The labs will be managed by Collection Sites, LLC, and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services. The effective date of the agreement is October 1st, 2020 for an initial 6-month term. The first Collection Sites will begin installation in October 2020.

“This is a massive breakthrough in the fight for the restoration of a new reality,” said Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “We are rising to the challenge of providing people affordable and easy to access testing sites. Our goal is to help customers confidently return to living, studying, working and providing,” said Sommerville.

Testing sites will be available in 37 states for Americans seeking fast, available and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The lab sites are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $139 USD for antibody and antigen tests. Appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal Test Before You Go.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing

The new testing centres will offer convenient access to RT-PCR and antibody testing with insurance coverage options. “We are focused on convenient locations, in multiple cities that are easy to access, easy to get to and provide testing modalities that are not intrusive or intimidating,” said Sommerville. “The Collection Sites motto for this pop-up lab network is ‘fast in and out testing, test before you go’,” said Sommerville.

Tests take no more than ten minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. Test results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

QuestCap has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

