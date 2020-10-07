Fulton, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the company that scales DevOps through open source governance and software supply chain automation, today unveils its breakthrough Advanced Development Pack that fundamentally changes how teams manage code dependencies. Designed after studying development and cybersecurity hygiene practices across 30,000 software teams, this new offering available to Nexus Lifecycle customers, ensures developers select the highest quality OSS components that are used to build 90% of a modern application.
The Advanced Development Pack’s pioneering dependency management enables developers to choose components based on project quality, ease-of-upgrade, and advanced knowledge of abnormal committer behavior, giving them confidence they’ve chosen the highest quality component available. It helps developers understand:
With more than 67% of developers regularly impacted when dependency upgrades break the functionality of their application, Sonatype’s Advanced Development Pack removes the guesswork, and tells developers exactly which dependencies provide the least costly upgrade path in terms of effort. Enhanced capabilities include:
"Developer ownership of the security and reliability of their code is increasingly important. With the Advanced Development Pack, we’re bringing the most comprehensive set of data on OSS projects to their fingertips." said Brian Fox, CTO of Sonatype. "As a developer myself, my aim has always been to deliver the highest quality code to customers in the shortest period of time. But when breaking changes, compliance issues, version control, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities pop-up, delivery timelines are challenged. By reducing these speed bumps to delivery, we’re going to make a lot of developers happier and enable them to spend more time innovating and less time fixing their code.”
Additional Resources:
About Sonatype
Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 350 employees, over 1,200 enterprise customers, and is trusted by more than 10 million software developers. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
Attachment
Elissa Walters Sonatype 480-818-0734 ewalters@sonatype.com
Sonatype
Silver Spring, Maryland, UNITED STATES
Elissa Walters Sonatype 480-818-0734 ewalters@sonatype.com
906420.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Sonatype LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: