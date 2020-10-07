CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, today announced it has secured exclusive rights to sell and support the 3D Static Strength Prediction Program™ (3D SSPP™), an ergonomics job analysis and design tool developed by the University of Michigan Center for Ergonomics that quantifies biomechanical requirements during manual materials handling tasks. Based on over 50 years of research by the Center for Ergonomics, the software helps users analyze the biomechanical and static strength capabilities of employees in relation to the physical demands of the work environment to develop methods that prevent the risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Together with VelocityEHS’ Humantech Ergonomics Solutions, the software further enhances how organizations can use the science of ergonomics to lower risk of injuries and improve workplace performance.



According to the 2019 Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index, overexertion—which includes lifting, lowering, pushing, pulling, and carrying—is the top cause of non-fatal workplace injuries in the United States, accounting for 23 percent of all non-fatal workplace injuries and $13.11 billion in direct costs per year.

“Providing solutions that incorporate the Michigan 3D SSPP technology is just one more way VelocityEHS is defining the industry through workplace ergonomics,” said James Mallon, President of VelocityEHS’ Humantech. “By giving companies cutting-edge technology coupled with proven methods, their ergonomics improvement processes gain efficiency and help them focus on designing a better workplace. Now, with 3D SSPP, we offer the most comprehensive suite of assessment tools in the marketplace, furthering our drive to improve the lives of the working population.”

Developed by Don Chaffin, the Richard G Snyder Distinguished University Professor Emeritus of Industrial Operations and Engineering and founder of the Center for Ergonomics at the University of Michigan, the 3D SSPP software predicts static strength requirements for tasks such as lifts, presses, pushes, and pulls. The program then provides an approximate 3D job simulation that includes posture data, force parameters and male/female anthropometry. Output includes the percentage of men and women who have the strength to perform the described job, spinal compression forces, and data comparisons to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) guidelines. The user can then analyze torso twists and bends and make complex hand force entries. Analysis is aided by an automatic posture generation feature and three-dimensional human graphic illustrations.

“Users have trusted this software for many years because they can see the ongoing ergonomics research that’s being done, and how we’ve transferred that research directly into the software,” Chaffin said. “And I think Humantech has that dual knowledge base as well, that ergonomics and software knowledge that will help 3DSSPP continue to succeed.”

VelocityEHS’ Humantech Ergonomics solutions pioneer the way companies use technology to reduce MSD risk with a multipronged approach that combines its comprehensive online training and management system with expert-led site improvement events and innovative artificial intelligence (AI) sensorless motion-capture technology. Through this risk assessment technology, users can quickly gather more accurate data via any smartphone that leads to reduced musculoskeletal risk and effective, sustainable improvements.

“With this latest agreement, VelocityEHS continues to lead the industry in innovative and research-proven ergonomics technology,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We deliver smarter tools that analyze high risk jobs faster, so our customers spend more time focused on fixing jobs rather than assessing them.”

