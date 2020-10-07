SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the appointment of Perry Steinberg, tech industry veteran in cloud computing, as chief product officer.



Steinberg brings to the role an extensive track record in building growth for SaaS and PaaS platforms, in his roles in product planning, development and partnerships with Accenture, Fiserv, American Express, Fiserv, and Medidata. With AbacusNext, Steinberg will lead the engineering and product organizations to expand the purpose-built cloud computing platform and product and integration strategies for AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, and HotDocs, synergizing them with the AbacusNext PaaS (platform as a service) platform.

“In today’s remote workplace, legal, accounting and other professional services are under immense pressure to offer more personalized collaborative relationships with their business clients. Our purpose-built cloud is a dynamic foundation for the ‘new normal’, designed to accelerate business transformation with cloud-native solutions. It allows firms to innovate, collaborate and offer new services quickly, while minimizing technology and security risk,” says Scott Johnson, CEO of AbacusNext. “Perry is a leader with a proven track record in cloud technology and business planning, and we’re excited to have him join the AbacusNext team.”

“Digital transformation has been occurring for many years; however, it has accelerated rapidly with Coivd-19. AbacusNext has been helping law firms, accounting firms, and document-intensive businesses make the transition to a digital model for years. I’m excited to join the team to expedite our customers’ move to the AbacusNext purpose-built cloud,” says Steinberg.

