NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal is set to host its CIO Network Summit online on October 14, 2020.



Exclusive to CIO Network members, this half-day event is designed to be both efficient and essential, with conversations between senior editors and leading experts on the most pressing issues of the day. Interviews and panel discussions will examine the evolution of privacy rules globally, the frontiers of data science, and the reporting that needs to happen after a cybersecurity breach takes place.

Members will also have the opportunity to participate in intimate, off-the-record breakout sessions arranged for peers to exchange firsthand challenges and learnings critical to managing technology teams and digital transformation.

Speakers include:

Ronald S. Chandler | CIO, Harvard Business School

| CIO, Harvard Business School Helen Dixon | Commissioner for Data Protection, Data Protection Commission Ireland

| Commissioner for Data Protection, Data Protection Commission Ireland Jamil Farshchi | Chief Information Security Officer, Equifax

| Chief Information Security Officer, Equifax Suresh Kumar | Executive Vice President, Global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc.

| Executive Vice President, Global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc. Hester Peirce | Commissioner, SEC



A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here . Members of the press interested in attending should contact Jessica Mara for more information.

