Auction date October 14, 2020                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2021-01-20 10,000 96 SE0014957866
2021-06-16
﻿5,000
243
SE0014555991

Settlement date October 16, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 14, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se