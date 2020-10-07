Auction date October 14, 2020
|Maturity date
|Issue volume, SEK million
|Days (Act/360)
|ISIN code
|2021-01-20
|10,000
|96
|SE0014957866
|2021-06-16
|5,000
|243
|SE0014555991
Settlement date October 16, 2020
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 14, 2020
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se
Riksgälden
Stockholm, SWEDEN
