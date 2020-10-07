Tampa, FL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics announces Mike Meier as their new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) starting immediately.

Mr. Meier is a seasoned third-party logistics (3PL) industry veteran, with over a two decades of experience. Prior to joining BlueGrace Logistics in 2019, he was with C.H. Robinson in Chicago and had been an independent consultant providing strategic financial and operational advice to businesses in the logistics industry. He is being promoted from his previous role of SVP of Strategy to Chief Strategy Officer. In this new position, Mike will oversee the guiding and planning strategy of the company, corporate development, integrations and M&A within the 3PL marketplace.

“Mike is the perfect choice to fill this important role.” said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace Logistics, “He has years of experience analyzing logistics data, forecasting trends, and providing results to executives and customers in the supply chain industry, especially during his time with BlueGrace. Mike’s skillset makes him ideal for this role which is built specifically for our aggressive growth objectives.”

Mike has had a distinguished career in finance and logistics to date. After completing his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Minnesota, he entered the logistics industry over 20 years ago, and has consistently grown, taken on additional roles, and achieved great success at each position. He also brings an entrepreneurial spirit to BlueGrace, having left corporate America and working independently for a number of years as a strategy consultant.

"The environment for all employees at BlueGrace is exciting.” said Mike Meier. “The past year has been successful with unprecedented growth. I’m looking forward to BlueGrace delivering several initiatives for 2021 and pushing forward to capitalize on all the opportunities that are available to our 3PL in this market.”

About BlueGrace Logistics

Founded in 2009, BlueGrace Logistics is one of the largest third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the United States. With over 500 employees and working with over 10,000 customers to provide successful shipping solutions, the company has achieved explosive growth in its 11-year operating history. Backed by a $255 million investment by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the company operates 11 locations nationwide, and its headquarters are in the sunny Tampa Bay area of Florida. Please visit www.mybluegrace.com for more information, or check out BlueGrace Logistics on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.





Attachments