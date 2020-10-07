Tracking and monitoring solutions help reduce poaching, protect endangered wildlife and deliver valuable insights into animal behavior for researchers and conservationists

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Africa Wildlife Tracking (AWT), the leader in tracking wildlife, is leveraging ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite IoT technology to track and monitor animals of all sizes to support their conservation efforts. With the added threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to supply local populations with food, poaching is likely to increase, making ORBCOMM’s IoT solutions more important than ever in helping AWT protect endangered wildlife.

Headquartered in South Africa, AWT is utilizing ORBCOMM’s state-of-the-art satellite modems to provide secure, near real-time GPS tracking and monitoring of large animals such as elephants in some of the world’s most remote regions and densest forests. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) transmitters on smaller animals such as wild dogs and cheetahs communicate with the ORBCOMM devices on the elephants’ collars and transmit data to AWT’s proprietary software applications. The ORBCOMM modem’s small size and low-power consumption transceivers have resulted in improved longevity and performance in the battery-powered elephant collars. By having access to near-real-time data, researchers, conservationists and game reserves can extrapolate and analyze the information, deliver insights into animal behavior and gain visibility into situations when animals are under threat of poaching through alarms, tamper detection and geofence alerts.

ORBCOMM’s ubiquitous satellite connectivity is critical to enabling AWT to track and monitor animals in their natural habitats. ORBCOMM’s ruggedized IoT devices can withstand these complex environments, extreme weather conditions and tough terrain, which is often dusty, muddy and covered with dense forests. In addition, ORBCOMM’s robust devices are highly reliable in the field, which is extremely important given the extensive costs, resources and logistics involved in putting tags and collars on the animals AWT tracks.

“We are pleased to partner with AWT to support their important mission of protecting endangered wildlife and their natural environments across several continents,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “ORBCOMM’s global satellite coverage offers a unique advantage for AWT by ensuring reliable, secure and cost-effective communications in some of the most isolated areas of the world and delivering valuable animal data and alerts that help them stay one step ahead of poachers.”

“AWT’s emphasis is on anti-poaching, especially in the current environment, so we need a reliable unit that will report regularly, and ORBCOMM offers an ideal solution,” said Martin Haupt, Founder of Africa Wildlife Tracking. “ORBCOMM’s sophisticated IoT technology is key in making the collection and verification of the data a lot easier and driving valuable results. ORBCOMM’s units are smaller and power-efficient; the data travels by satellite; and there’s more live information than ever before.”

For more information on ORBCOMM’s satellite IoT portfolio, visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/partners. To learn about AWT’s cross-continent expertise in tracking more than 6,000 animals in 40 countries around the world, please visit https://awt.co.za.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Investors:

Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations

+1 703.433.6360

bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com

investorrelations@orbcomm.com

For Trade Media:

Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing

+1 613.254.5269

rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com

mediarelations@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11854837-10dc-4773-90b4-3e150f8cdc19