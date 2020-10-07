LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives , the global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable network-attached-storage (NAS) solutions, announces today the availability of Atlas 2.1, the next version of its software platform and file system that powers all OpenDrives storage solutions. Atlas 2.1 enables a scale-out storage architecture to accelerate performance, power, and flexibility of OpenDrives’ storage lineup, including the recently released Ultra Hardware series. Customers are now able to overcome significant constraints within key functional areas, such as scalability, operational management, performance analytics, and service availability.



“Many people think of storage as purely hardware. While it underpins the processes and interconnections within a storage solution, it’s the software that drives true performance,” said Sean Lee, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at OpenDrives. “Debuting Atlas 2.1 is a significant step towards more fully software-defined storage solutions. We’re proud to reach this milestone, scaling OpenDrives as a boutique hardware company to provide enterprise-grade customers with software that, for the first time, provides customers with the infrastructure they need to enable performance scale-out storage capabilities.”

Atlas 2.1 includes features that allow companies to massively scale outward while maintaining scale-up performance. These features include: storage clustering, distributed file systems, containerization, conditional automation, centralized management and visibility, cloud storage support, and high-availability.

Storage Clustering allows individual scale-up devices, or nodes, to be aggregated together forming a cluster. This parallel distributed architecture enables balanced workloads among cluster nodes without sacrificing performance hits such as increased latency.

Containerization brings functions such as compute and the application itself closer to where the data resides in our storage. While many vendors commonly approach containerization from the compute side, OpenDrives is the first to approach containerization from the storage side. Through this, OpenDrives is able to achieve huge performance gains by intelligently and efficiently delivering the data to the container.

“Most storage solutions are dependent on the performance of the infrastructure,” said Lee. “If a network or workstation was poorly configured, for example, these conditions would impact the performance of the storage. OpenDrives is solving for this with advanced software features, such as containerization, that eliminates unnecessary ‘middle-man’ components and bypasses bottlenecks.”

Conditional Automation is a complementary feature to containerization enabling triggering actions, such as time-based or file-based actions, to create automated tasks that fire up and operate independently of other tasks. Whether it be snapshots or bandwidth throttling actions, or containerized applications, Atlas 2.1’s software and integrated conditional automation makes for the most efficient use of storage resources, while also including flexibility and adaptability without operator intervention.

Centralized Management and Visibility through a single pane of glass (SPOG) to simplify management from a centralized console, with easy-to-consume APIs. This enhances the ability to gather more extensive telemetry information for comprehensive data analytics, giving operators unique insights into storage infrastructure efficiency and better configuration settings to tune nodes and storage clusters.

Cloud Storage Support increases support for commonly used storage services, such as AWS. Altas 2.1 users can send and receive both on-premise and cloud data via the S3 protocol, and share S3 remote targets through Service Message Blocks (SMB) locally. No matter which use-case is most desirable for customers, OpenDrives can incorporate S3 support into any larger workflow.

High Availability is a feature that manages operational continuity so customers can configure standby nodes that activate when a primary device goes down. Deployment options are unlimited: users can choose from a dual C-Module or fully clustered and distributed deployments, all supported and managed by Atlas for storage service continuity.

OpenDrives' Altas 2.1 and the recently released Ultra Hardware Platform, is available starting today.

