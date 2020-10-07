Aurora, Ill., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce Pamela Mahshie has been appointed new Business Manager for Overlocker Machines. Mahshie will lead product development directly with BERNINA factories, position and train BERNINA Dealers and work with the Education Department to create stimulating consumer events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pamela to the BERNINA team,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “Pamela has an incredible amount of industry experience specifically with Overlockers. As we continue to focus more on the Overlocker segment, we are confident her extensive knowledge will help BERNINA of America grow and prosper well beyond 2020.”

Prior to joining BERNINA of America, Mahshie spent over 30 years at Baby Lock where she held many roles including Regional and District Sales Manager, Educational Director and Ambassador of Education. Throughout the years, she has also appeared on numerous PBS programs including Sewing with Nancy, Martha’s Sewing Room and Quilting with Marianne and Mary Fons.

“I am very honored and humbled to be a part of the BERNINA family,” said Mahshie. “To be able to have a job like this in an industry I am passionate about is a privilege. I look forward to developing the knowledge base and excitement for Overlocker use. Additionally, I plan on using my expertise to help BERNINA Dealers expand their sales and become the best place in the market to purchase a serger.”

Mahshie graduated from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in clothing and textiles with a specific focus on sales.

For more information on BERNINA and their Overlocker machines, visit www.bernina.com.

###

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

Attachment

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com