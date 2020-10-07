October 7th , 2020

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital

and the total number of voting rights

(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital



Total number of voting rights September 30, 2020 8.937.085



Gross total voting rights:

15.424.506

Net* total voting rights:

15.366.007





* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment