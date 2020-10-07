Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 7 October 2020

No. 18/2020

Lord Charles Allen of Kensington, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S since August 2013, has today informed the Board of Directors that he does not intend to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021 at which time he will have served on the Board for more than eight years.

Lord Allen of Kensington, Chairman of the Board of ISS A/S, said:

“I have really enjoyed my time at ISS working with some very talented people, developing a clear strategy, with good governance and building a strong and diverse Board. I am confident that our recently appointed CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen together with the team will deliver for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.”

Henrik Poulsen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ISS A/S, said:

“On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Charles for his significant and dedicated efforts over many years. He has been a valued and respected Chairman and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

The timing of Lord Charles Allen of Kensington’s announcement gives the Board time to identify a successor and have an orderly handover, and an ad hoc Chairman selection committee has been established to identify the new Chairman of ISS. The recommended candidate is expected to be nominated for election at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. The ad hoc selection committee will be chaired by Deputy Chairman Henrik Poulsen.

Henrik Poulsen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ISS A/S, said:

“I became Deputy Chairman earlier this year with the intention of supporting ISS through a period of challenging circumstances and change. I am not a candidate for the Chairman role, but I intend to stay on as the Deputy Chairman and work with the new Chairman, the rest of the Board and Jacob Aarup-Andersen and his team to bring ISS onto a strong performance trajectory.”

For investor enquiries

Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38

For media enquiries

Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47







